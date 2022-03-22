Synthesis AI CEO and Founder Featured in NVIDIA GTC 2022 Panel on Synthetic Data

Yashar Behzadi to be featured in a panel covering synthetic data business strategy across industries featuring experts from Microsoft, NVIDIA, and Ford

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synthesis AI , a pioneer in synthetic data technologies, today announced its founder and CEO Yashar Behzadi, will be featured in a panel at NVIDIA GTC 2022 alongside other distinguished experts from Microsoft, NVIDIA, and Ford.

The panel titled " Why Synthetic Data is Important for Your Business: Strategies and Implementations Across Industries " will focus on 3D synthetic data generation spanning partners and customers and will showcase the underlying value of Omniverse for high-fidelity, accurate data generation across different use cases and industries. The panel will take place on March 24 from 12:00 - 12:50 p.m. EDT.

Behzadi will appear alongside other synthetic data experts including:

Rev Lebaredian, VP Omniverse & Simulation Technology, NVIDIA

Gerard Andrews , Product Marketing, NVIDIA

Pedro Urbina , Software Developer Manager, Microsoft

Nikita Jaipuria , Technical Expert – AI Based Modeling For DAT, Ford

Gil Elbaz , CTO and Co-founder, Datagen

"I am honored to share my expertise alongside such distinguished industry leaders," said Behzadi. "Sharing our collective experiences and knowledge will help accelerate the understanding and adoption of synthetic data across industries, which is the ultimate goal. The adoption of synthetic data is at an inflection point, but there is still work to be done to educate across use cases and establish more resources to help develop a knowledge base and understanding on ways synthetic data can reduce bias, further democratize, and build more robust AI models."

The virtual conference will take place March 21-24 and feature additional workshops, trainings, and programs from tech visionaries, business leaders, and peers who are using the latest advancements in AI and accelerated computing to solve their biggest challenges.

To attend the conference and watch the panel, click here .

About Synthesis AI

Synthesis AI, a San Francisco-based technology company, is pioneering the use of synthetic data to build more capable computer vision models. Through a proprietary combination of generative neural networks and cinematic CGI pipelines, Synthesis' platform can programmatically create vast amounts of perfectly-labeled image data at orders of magnitude increased speed and reduced cost compared to current approaches.

