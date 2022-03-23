Accordant Announces New President

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accordant announced today Pamela Ronka Maroulis, CFRE, (Pam) will serve as the new president of the health care management consulting firm. Accordant founder, Betsy Chapin Taylor, FAHP, will continue serving as the organization's chief executive officer.

Accordant President, Pamela Ronka Maroulis, CFRE (PRNewswire)

Accordant enters its next chapter as a health care management consulting firm with this announcement.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Pam Maroulis to this new role," says Taylor. "I've known Pam for 25 years, and I've always been impressed by her integrity, professionalism, intellectual curiosity and innate leadership skills. She will bring considerable value to elevate our ability to advance the work of all those we have the privilege to serve through innovative thought leadership and deep industry experience."

Taylor adds, "As Accordant enters its next chapter as a health care management consulting firm focused on elevating health philanthropy, board governance and community health, it was time for me to enter my own next chapter. While Pam will now lead Accordant's daily operations, I will remain deeply involved in Accordant by shaping strategy and thought leadership to power all our services. I will also continue speaking, writing and leading special projects for Accordant's clients."

Maroulis has been a principal consultant with Accordant for more than two years and will continue her consulting and speaking. She brings 28 years of philanthropy experience, including major gift cultivation, campaign management, grateful patient programs and physician engagement. Pam holds accreditation as a Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE). She has also been actively involved in volunteer leadership roles for the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy and other key industry associations. Pam holds a Master of Public Administration from George Mason University and a psychology degree from the University of Tennessee.

"I'm excited to continue the growth, support and structure that helps facilitate the great work of our amazing consultants," says Maroulis. "I'm looking forward to taking deeper dives into the needs of health care organizations and creating scopes of work that will elevate philanthropy for our clients to achieve their strategic objectives."

Taylor concludes, "Since Accordant was founded eight years ago, we've had the incredible privilege to serve more than 150 organizations representing more than 550 hospitals, as well as other health-related causes. This inflection point will enable us to continue to innovate and to grow in order to effectively serve a dynamic and evolving health industry."

