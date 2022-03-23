Anexinet and Veristor Earn Recognition on the 2022 CRN Tech Elite 250 List

Merging Solution Providers Showcase their Combined Technical Excellence by Placing on the CRN's Respected List for 12 Consecutive Years

PHILADELPHIA and ATLANTA, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anexinet Corporation and Veristor Systems, Inc ., leading providers of transformative business technology solutions, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , will feature both Anexinet and Veristor on its 2022 Tech Elite 250 list. The recognition comes following the announcement last month of companies' merger and further restates the combined technical prowess each company brings to the newly unified solution provider organization. Both Anexinet and Veristor have each placed on the CRN list for the past 12 consecutive years, demonstrating a long-standing dedication to advancing technology training, certification and knowledge across the IT vendor landscape.

The CRN 2022 Tech Elite 250 list recognizes solution providers across the U.S. and Canada that have earned the highest level of technical certifications from leading technology suppliers such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell Technologies, Cisco and more. Companies chosen for the Tech Elite 250 list have distinguished themselves as dedicated and passionate solution providers willing to go above and beyond for their customers by ensuring they have the training and technical know-how necessary to provide expert-level service.

These solution providers know their customers depend on their training and expertise to help them overcome today's IT challenges and achieve full digital transformation across the enterprise. In order to provide that expert service and care, solution providers must maintain consistently high levels of training and certification from IT vendors and achieve the highest tiers within those vendors' partner programs.

"Being named to the CRN Tech Elite 250 list, along with Veristor, is further validation that we are among the most technically experienced partners in the industry," said Steve Johnson, Chief Revenue Officer, Anexinet. "We're committed to consistently demonstrating superior levels of technical expertise and are passionate about putting that knowledge to work to deliver the outcomes our customers need to transform business success."

"Like Anexinet, Veristor has been recognized for over 12 years for its commitment to investing in the technical training, knowledge and certifications that enable us to deliver rapid time-to-value for our customers," said Ashby Lincoln, President and CEO, Veristor. "By combining the technical talent of our teams, Anexinet and Veristor are becoming one of the most experienced solution providers in the industry - with an unrivaled depth of knowledge across the entire technology spectrum. We are honored again by this CRN Tech Elite 250 placement."

"CRN's annual Tech Elite 250 list recognizes solution providers that have earned top-level certifications from key technology suppliers and proven their ability to consistently meet the high standards of their customers and partners," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Solution providers featured on this list have maintained a consistent focus on innovation and have built a comprehensive understanding of the ever-evolving technologies and practices that enable ongoing success in the IT channel. We're proud to honor them in this manner."

