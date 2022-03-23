CANNTAB SIGNS AFFILIATE AGRREMENT WITH ONPHARM-UNITED

Signs Affiliate Program with OnPharm-United with over 600 pharmacies in Ontario

Receives approval from the Province of Saskatchewan to begin sales

TORONTO, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Canntab Therapeutics Limited (CSE: PILL.CN) (OTCQB: CTABF) (FRA: TBF1.F) (the "Company" or "Canntab"), a leading innovator in cannabinoid and terpene blends in hard pill form for therapeutic applications, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an affiliate agreement (the "Agreement") with OnPharm-United, a 600 plus network of independent pharmacy owners throughout the Province of Ontario. OnPharm-United is dedicated to providing its members with the ability to maintain their independent status while benefiting from increased buying and negotiating power. The network also provides access to a suite of innovative programs, services and resources.

All member pharmacies will have access to educational information on medical cannabis, Canntab's exclusive hard tablet medical products including cannabidiol ("CBD") and tetrahydrocannabinol ("THC") and all necessary tools to permit the pharmacists to refer patients to the Canntab.ca website to fulfill their prescriptions for medical cannabis.

"Canntab is very excited to have established this significant milestone affiliate agreement with OnPharm-United. This important relationship, with a large network of highly respected pharmacists, is a testament and recognition of the importance of the health benefits of medical cannabis as well as Canntab's key role in delivering true pharmaceutical grade THC and CBD to those medical patients in a trusted and precise dosage format. As an example, many pharmacies are either in proximity or often affiliated with pain clinics and therefore providing both the pharmacist and patient with ease of access to the necessary information required to access medical cannabis and the Canntab solid oral dose offerings," stated Larry Latowsky, Chief Executive Officer of Canntab.

Fady Fares, co-Chief Executive Officer of OnPharm-United stated: "our agreement with Canntab is consistent with our objective to enable independent pharmacies to thrive in a highly competitive and continuously changing market. This agreement will help to keep our network of pharmacies at the leading edge of medical cannabis from an educational and professional development perspective. Our partnership with Canntab is a tremendous fit for our members and their patients."

Mr. Latowsky went on to add "the pharmacy affiliate program will significantly extend and leverage our reach to a greater population and with the potential of adding a significant number of patients for Canntab's medical cannabis offerings. We believe that this is only one of many other affiliate agreements which Canntab hopes to enter into with other pharmacy networks."

Province of Saskatchewan Approval

Canntab also is pleased to announce that the Company has received approval from the Province of Saskatchewan to sell the entire portfolio of Canntab solid oral dose products to their wholesale and provincial stores effective immediately.

Since receiving a Medical Sales License from Health Canada on November 11, 2021, Canntab has been focused on the full commercialization of its brand and products. The recently announced OCS ("Ontario Cannabis Store") initial shipment and the Agreement are just 2 examples of what is expected to be numerous developments in the very near future. In addition, affiliates across Canada like pharmacy groups, health and wellness practitioners, sleep and pain clinics and other medical professionals will now be able to recommend or prescribe our product and be compensated for doing so.

About Canntab Therapeutics Limited

Canntab is a Canadian phytopharmaceutical company focused on the manufacturing and distribution of a suite of hard pill cannabinoid formulations in multiple doses and timed-release combinations. Long referred to as Cannabis 3.0 by the Company, Canntab's proprietary hard pill cannabinoid formulations provide doctors, patients and consumers with medical grade solutions which incorporate all the features one would expect from any prescription or over the counter medication sold in pharmacies around the world. These include once a day and extended-release formulations, both providing an accurate dose and improved shelf stability.

Canntab holds a Cannabis Standard Processing & Sales for Medical Purposes License and a Cannabis Research License.

Canntab trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol PILL, on the OTCQB under the symbol CTABF, and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol TBF1.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. The forward-looking information and forward- looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the adoption of the Company's products; the future plans and goals of the Company; affiliates, including OnPharm-United, recommending and prescribing the Company's products; the future product offerings and distribution channels of the Company, including the Company's website; the synergies established through the Agreement; the Company gaining patents through the affiliate program; and the Company continuing to establish affiliate programs.

Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the continued commercial viability, adoption and growth in popularity of the Company's products; continued approval of the Company's activities by the relevant governmental and/or regulatory authorities; the Company continuing to develop products; continued growth of the Company; the Company hitting its future plans and goals; affiliates, including OnPharm-United, will recommend and prescribe the Company's products; the Company will realize synergies through the Agreement; the Company will gain patents through the affiliate program; and the Company will continue and be successful in establishing additional affiliate programs.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the potential inability of the Company to continue as a going concern; risks associated with potential governmental and/or regulatory action with respect to the Company's operations; competition within the industry; risks that the Company will be unable to execute its plans and/or meet its goals; risk that the Company will not grow as anticipated; risks that consumers will not purchase its products; risk that affiliates, including OnPharm-United, will not recommend and prescribe the Company's products; risk that the Company will not meet its anticipated timelines; risk that the Company will be unable to realize synergies through the Agreement; risk that the Company will be unable to gain patents through the affiliate program; and risk that the Company will be unable to establish or reap benefits from additional affiliate programs.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

