See the World's First ACL Reconstruction in Virtual Reality at AAOS, Showcased by PrecisionOS and CONMED

CHICAGO, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Working with CONMED, PrecisionOS has created the world's first ACL reconstruction in virtual reality, available in the coming weeks for training surgeons, fellows and residents. The soon to be released training module will be showcased at the largest orthopedic meeting this week at the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS) in Chicago.

"We're harnessing the power of immersive technology to create complex simulation on a portable solution while creating a collaborative experience," said Danny Goel, MD and CEO, PrecisionOS. "As an arthroscopist, you face multiple decisions with these procedures including how best to position the limb, navigate the scope, and decide on tunnel placement. All of which have an impact on the procedure and the patient. Now surgeons can practice without constraint using VR."

This module will be made available soon to all of PrecisionOS' global residency and fellowship programs so both surgeons and their trainees can teach and learn this procedure prior to entering the operating room.

"This new Knee VRthroscopy™ module from CONMED and PrecisionOS enables an innovative and realistic way to perform the key steps of an arthroscopic ACL reconstruction, while demonstrating many of the nuances of the procedure- all from a location of your choice." said Pat Beyer, President International and Global Orthopedics, CONMED.

