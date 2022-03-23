Totus Medicines Hires Corporate Strategy Leader Laura Miller

Miller Joins as the Chief Business Officer/Chief Operating Officer, Brings Decades of Corporate Strategy and Business Development Experience in the Biotech and Pharmaceutical Industries

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Totus Medicines, a drug discovery company using revolutionary chemical biology technologies to create life-changing covalent therapeutics for untreatable diseases, today announced the hiring of Laura Miller as the company's first Chief Business Officer (CBO)/Chief Operating Officer (COO). Miller will report directly to CEO and co-founder Dr. Neil Dhawan, Ph.D., and help to execute the company's strategy and vision.

Miller joins Totus with over 20 years of business development experience in the biotech and pharma industries. In her new position, she will be responsible for leading corporate strategy efforts, overseeing operations, and developing and transforming the company to meet evolving business needs. Miller comes to Totus from Genentech, where she was most recently Executive Director and Head of Product Development Excellence, Portfolio and Product Development Strategy. Prior to Genentech, Miller served as the Senior Manager of WW Commercial/PDA and Business Development at Pfizer.

"We are excited to welcome Laura to the team during an important phase of Totus's evolution as we enter clinical trials later this year and continue to grow our company," said Dr. Dhawan. "Laura's wealth of relevant experience and expertise will bring Totus one step closer to making the entire human genome druggable."

This year, Totus Medicines plans to grow internally through the hiring of over 50 new employees while also expanding its TOS-358 drug program that targets the PI3Kα mutation, an affliction impacting more than 500,000 people in the U.S. every year. This mutation drives a significant percentage of breast, colon, lung, bladder, stomach, and other cancers.

"Totus is in a period of rapid growth — from expanding internally to quickly entering clinical trial stages — and I am excited to join at such a pivotal time," Miller said. "This is a unique opportunity with a brilliant, nimble company, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to help Totus reach its profound growth potential."

About Totus Medicines

Founded in 2019, Totus Medicines uses revolutionary chemical biology to create life-changing therapies to treat previously untreatable diseases across the entire human genome. Totus is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

