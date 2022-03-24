Cutwater Spirits Wins Big At IWSC 2022 Including Outstanding Medals For Mezcals

SAN DIEGO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego-based distillery, Cutwater Spirits, is proud to announce its latest accolades from the esteemed International Wine & Spirits Competition (IWSC) 2022 including a Gold Outstanding medal for both Cutwater Mezcals (Joven and Reposado). IWSC notes that Cutwater Mezcal Reposado is an "outstanding spirit with naturally exceptional balance, complexity and power," and is "An example that immediately sets itself apart from others in the category."

Cutwater is most known for pioneering the canned cocktail category, and they also make over 20 bottled spirits spanning nearly every category, including tequila, rum, vodka, gin, whiskey and liqueur. Mezcal is the newest category to join Cutwater's expansive lineup, making these wins especially impressive.

2022 IWSC Results for Cutwater Spirits include:

Gold Outstanding (98) - Mezcal Reposado

Gold Outstanding (98) - Mezcal Joven

Gold (96) - Bali Hai Tiki Dark Rum

Silver (91) - Anejo Tequila

Silver (91) - Blanco Tequila

Silver (91) - Barrel-Aged Rum

Silver (91) - Bali Hai Tiki Gold Pineapple Rum

Silver (90) - Reposado Tequila

Silver (90) - Vodka

Over the past decade, Cutwater Spirits has earned more than 1,850 awards across its product portfolio. Cutwater Spirits' Master Distiller and Co-Founder Yuseff Cherney oversees production with a meticulous passion for quality as a driving force behind the brand.

Cutwater Mezcals are produced in Durango as a collaboration between Cherney of Cutwater Spirits and Gaston Martinez, owner of a Durango-based mezcal distillery (CRM: D614G). With a shared commitment to quality, Cherney works with Martinez's team to distill mezcal from wild Cenizo Agaves using old-world, traditional methods. Their debut release was Mezcal Joven in 2021, while their newest release, Mezcal Reposado, is rolling out nationwide now.

For every wild Cenizo Agave harvested for production, Cutwater is planting five Cenizo Hijuelos (baby agave) and establishing an on-premise nursery to cultivate new agave plants from seed to ensure biological diversity for future Cenizo in the wild.

"Fortunately, we have found a Mescalero in Durango, Mexico, who believes in our vision and methods, and was willing to partner with us to create world-class distilled spirits. Their guidance and expertise have allowed us to create a truly amazing and award-winning Mezcal together," shared Cherney.

Cutwater Spirits will continue to innovate and release new, bar-quality canned cocktails and spirits. Follow Cutwater Spirits on Instagram to stay up to date.

About Cutwater Spirits: Cutwater Spirits, the most awarded canned cocktail brand in the U.S., is a San Diego-based distillery known for its award-winning lineup of over 20 canned cocktail classics made from its portfolio of bottled spirits that span nearly every spirits category including tequila, vodka, rum, gin, whiskey and liqueur. Co-Founder and Master Distiller Yuseff Cherney began distilling as a side project under Ballast Point Brewing. He started canning cocktails because he wanted to make drinks he could enjoy while doing the things he likes to do (mostly fishing and hiking). In 2017, Cutwater Spirits was established as a separate entity from the brewery and now operates from a 50,000 square foot distillery and production facility, which includes a world-class tasting room and restaurant. To date, Cutwater has earned over 1850 awards across its portfolio of products and is distributed in 50 states. Learn more at www.CutwaterSpirits.com or follow @cutwatersprits on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

