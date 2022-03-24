NATIONAL CAPITAL MEMORIAL ADVISORY COMMISSION APPROVES NATIONAL SERVICE ANIMALS MEMORIAL IN UNANIMOUS DECISION

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, March 21, 2022, the National Capital Memorial Advisory Commission (NCMAC) held a virtual public meeting to review the National Service Animal's Memorial Act, bill # HR 6353/S.3447, designating the National Service Animals Monument Corporation (NSAM) to build a national service animals memorial on land within Washington DC or its environs, and requires the approval of the Commission before passage can be considered by Congress.

The 9-person Commission, focused on whether or not the proposed memorial meets the criteria of the 1986 Commemorative Works Act (CWA). Thirty-six individuals from all over the United States joined the meeting and presented testimony to demonstrate that the memorial will meet the required level of historical significance appropriate for inclusion in our Nation's Capitol.

Beginning with a short PowerPoint showing all of the species that are considered "service animals" within the context of American history, the first speaker was world-renowned artist Susan Bahary, the visionary for the memorial. Following Susan was Theresa M. Brandon, the President of NSAM, who delivered a substantive timeline of American historical events, sharing how changes in military tactics and technology directly affected how and which animals were used. These included early calvary, war dogs, horses and mules in World War I & II, Viet Nam, and Afghanistan, as well as search and rescue dogs at the sites of Oklahoma City and 9/11. The increasing use of animals in therapeutic settings and as assistance animals for Veterans and persons with disabilities was also presented.

Three additional key pieces of testimony were delivered. Raylene Lewis spoke about her teenage son Kyler, who experienced substantial brain injury and stroke, and the critical impact that their service dog, "Sammy", provides to him every day. Valerie Cramer, representing the Guide Dog Foundation & America's Vet Dogs, talked about the loyalty of assistance dog "Sully", who served President HW Bush in his later years, noting that President Bush had signed the Americans with Disabilities Act in 1990. Missy Craft, an equine therapy specialist, then provided testimony as to the strength of using horses with patients suffering from extreme trauma or PTSD.

Following the formal presentation, public comment was taken from 31 individuals from across the nation (and Australia!) who one-by-one were given one minute to share their personal story about service animals. Each urged the Commission to approve the bill with a yes vote. Almost every speaker talked about the human-animal bond.

In the end, a roll call vote was held, and unanimous approval was attained, for the creation of this historical memorial in honor of service animals and their handlers as they provide safety, security and independence for all Americans. The bill, which has bi-partisan support, will now move to the Congressional committees for further review and then back to Congress for final passage. For more information re: this organization, go to: www.NSAMProject.org

Contact: Theresa M. Brandon, MBA

972-754-9996

View original content:

SOURCE National Service Animals Monument