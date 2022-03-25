Alteryx Ventures Announces Strategic Investment in Vertis

With Alteryx investment, Vertis to accelerate development of innovative talent and location strategies for enterprises

IRVINE, Calif., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Automation company, has announced a strategic investment in Vertis, the data-driven market intelligence platform. With Vertis, enterprises can instantly visualize and analyze their employee and real estate footprint to support critical growth and culture decisions. With this investment from Alteryx Ventures, Vertis will be better positioned to scale and meet enterprise requirements and demand in the evolving talent landscape.

Alteryx logo (PRNewsfoto/Alteryx, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Vertis empowers business leaders, human resource and talent executives, facilities teams and advisors to leverage data confidently as it relates to their most important asset—people. Alteryx shares a similar vision, underscoring the long-term benefits for our joint customers.

"We are excited to work with Vertis to help customers drive their 'Future of Work' strategy. Both companies share a common mission to democratize data and cultivate a data-savvy workforce. The Vertis Market Intelligence Platform will help extend our customers' varied and evolving use cases," said Jay Henderson, SVP of Product Management, Alteryx.

As companies continue to mature and evolve their workplace and talent strategies, it is imperative for key decision-makers to lean on world-class data platforms. Joint Alteryx and Vertis customers will enjoy a unique solution that weaves together billions of internal and external data points in a flexible and automated fashion. This enables leadership teams to better understand their workforce and build world-class employee experiences.

Commenting on this next stage of growth, Dave Withers, Vertis CEO and Co-Founder, said, "We are thrilled to have the Alteryx team join us on our journey as we continue to build the leading platform for employee, talent, and location intelligence and data analysis. The investment illustrates Alteryx's commitment to building an ecosystem and marketplace for strategic partners with complementary technologies and a shared vision."

Alteryx Ventures invests in companies with innovative technology and services that complement and expand Alteryx's analytics and data science products. Alteryx's vision centers on enabling every person to achieve breakthrough outcomes from data through analytics automation, data science and unprecedented ease –of use.

About Vertis

The Vertis Market Intelligence Platform empowers organizations and advisors to create and implement data-driven workforce, talent and location strategies with unprecedented speed and clarity. With Vertis, organizations can instantly visualize and explore current employee and office footprint, generate custom commute reports, and leverage external data covering a variety of topics such as talent, demographics, and commercial real estate. Users can quickly and easily bring together internal and external data to support critical decisions about their organization's future with precision and confidence.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, the Analytics Automation company, is focused on enabling every person to transform data into a breakthrough. Alteryx unifies analytics, data science and business process automation in one, end-to-end platform to accelerate digital transformation and shape the future of analytics automation. Organizations of all sizes, all over the world, rely on Alteryx to deliver high-impact business outcomes and the rapid upskilling of their modern workforce. For more information visit www.alteryx.com.

Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other products and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alteryx, Inc.