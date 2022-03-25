Chart Industries Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Sonos & Embecta to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:
- S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) will replace CyrusOne Inc. (NASD: CONE) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Sonos Inc. (NASD: SONO) will replace Chart Industries in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, March 30. Global Infrastructure Partners acquired CyrusOne in a deal that closed today.
- Embecta Corp. (NASD: EMBC) will replace Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE: BNED) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, April 4. S&P 500 constituent Becton Dickinson & Co. (NYSE: BDX) is spinning off Embecta in a transaction expected to be completed on April 1. Post spin-off, Becton Dickinson will remain in the S&P 500. Barnes & Noble Education is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the opening of trading on the effective date:
Effective Date
Index Name
Action
Company Name
Ticker
GICS Sector
March 30, 2022
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Chart Industries
GTLS
Industrials
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
CyrusOne
CONE
Real Estate
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Sonos
SONO
Consumer Discretionary
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Chart Industries
GTLS
Industrials
April 4, 2022
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Embecta
EMBC
Health Care
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Barnes & Noble Education
BNED
Consumer Discretionary
