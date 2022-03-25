Is the Ability to Work Remotely Transforming the Future of Real Estate?

ASHEVILLE, N.C., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Renters have newexpectationsandpriorities , frequently marked by access to the outdoors, well-being, and flexibility. The remote work culture propelled by the recent pandemic has led to anexplosioningrowthamongsmalltownsandcities . Tired of trying to manage the high cost of living, lack of space and nature in large cities, workers are now exploring alternatives to spend their newly found flex time.

If you could work-from-anywhere - where would it be? Would you stay at one place? Or would you keep traveling and exploring while making money on the go? The cool thing about working remotely is being able to do it from a variety of places..

The work-from-anywhere culture is here to stay as an increasing number of companies are offeringfullyremoteoptionstotheiremployees . Reports show that remote work rates in some occupations exceed 80%, as CEOsarestartingtoprioritizebusinessmodelsthataredigital and flexible .

What does this mean for the future of real estate? There is no doubt that the global health crisis, combined with economic conditions have incited a new cultural boom. It has dramatically altered the way people desire to live, work and socialize. People are choosing to leave the hectic and expensive city life behind .

Aashna Living is delivering the next wave of real estate, a subscriptionmodel to eco-luxury rentals and holistic hospitality club, providing virtual and in-person wellness experiences, rejuvenating getaways, short and long-term stays, and welcoming workspaces. In addition to flexible leases, layouts and locations, members have the ability to bounce around, share remote workstations and eco-living spaces in inspiring destinations across the country. Staying domestic can keep traveling for an "in-office" meeting or visiting family or friends in the U.S. relatively simple, while providing the ability to cultivate new friendships, on-the-go.

Aashna Living has recently launched a crowdfundingcampaign with Republic. The startup raised over $50,000 from dozens of investors in just a few weeks for their "lifestyle & experience" housing platform designed to meet today's lifestyle preferences, including wellness-focused real estate, co-living, "rent-by-room", digital nomads, explorer/travelers and remote workers, especially relevant in today's "work-from-anywhere" business environment.

Investment amounts start as low as $250. Investors can receive perks such as, 50% discount off a membership, digital or in-person wellness sessions and even complimentary nights during a short-term booking. More information available here.

