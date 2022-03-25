MedMal Direct names CFO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. , March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MedMal Direct Insurance Company ("MDIC"), the direct-to-physician medical professional liability insurance carrier, announces Dana Fleming as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Fleming will follow Marc D. Hammett, who was recently promoted to President & CEO. Fleming's promotion by the Management team and Board of Directors occurs while the organization is experiencing significant opportunities for growth in the nine states in which it serves physicians.

MedMal Direct Insurance Company serves healthcare providers through a business model that provides medical professional liability insurance directly to physicians and surgeons. The company is able to deliver significant savings to physicians on their insurance premiums. MedMal Direct has earned and maintains a Financial Stability Rating® of A, Exceptional, from Demotech, Inc. The company is backed by a panel of A.M. Best A (Excellent) and A+ (Superior) rated international reinsurers. (PRNewswire)

MedMal Direct Insurance Company names Dana Fleming as CFO

Marc. D Hammett, President and CEO of MedMal Direct, commended the advancement, "Dana is an exemplary individual with a strong work ethic and I have had the pleasure to work with her directly since she joined our team in 2017. Her wealth of financial experience coupled with her dedication to establishing internal controls and process improvement has had a positive impact on our company's financial operations. These contributions and her attitude make her the perfect selection to assume this role for the organization."

Fleming served as the Vice President of Finance and Controller for MedMal Direct Insurance Company and has more than 20 years of insurance, financial management and external audit experience.

P. Butler Ball, CEO and Director of Physicians Trust, Inc., MedMal Direct's parent company, commended the selection, "Our Board is pleased to have Dana assume the CFO role and increase her responsibilities at MedMal Direct. She has played a major role in the company's financial operations and has been an impactful team member since she joined the company. Her experience in the industry, her commitment to excellence and her ability to positively mentor other team members make Dana the ideal choice to lead the finance team. We are excited that Dana has accepted the challenge and taken this next step in her professional development."

Dana holds both the CPA and AIAF professional designations along with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and a Master's in Accounting.

About MedMal Direct: Since 2010, MedMal Direct Insurance Company (MedMal Direct) has served doctors through a cost- saving, service-first business model that provides medical professional liability insurance directly to physicians and surgeons. The company operates in nine states: Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and Texas supplying significant savings to physicians on medical professional liability insurance premiums. MedMal Direct has earned and maintains a Financial Stability Rating® of A, Exceptional, from Demotech, Inc. The company is backed by a panel of A.M. Best A (Excellent) and A+ (Superior) rated international reinsurers. Visit MedMalDirect.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MedMal Direct Insurance Company