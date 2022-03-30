Amendola Communications Wins PR Daily's Top Agencies Award for Small Agency of the Year 2021

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amendola Communications, a nationally recognized, award-winning healthcare and health IT public relations and marketing agency, today announced it has added another accolade from the PR industry to its resume. Ragan and PR Daily named Amendola as an overall winner in the Small Agency of the Year Category in their 2021 Top Agencies Awards.

PR Daily's Top Agencies Awards recognize agencies that are conceiving and executing outstanding PR and marketing campaigns. Winners were selected based on the strength of award entry forms submitted by agencies from across the globe.

Amendola highlighted integrated PR, thought leadership, media relations and marketing campaigns it executed for clients, including Biofourmis, Availity®, ABOUT™ and others in its 2021 entry. The award is just the latest national recognition for the agency, which provides a full range of PR and marketing services—including media and analyst relations, messaging, content development and marketing, social media, digital marketing, website design, strategic counsel and more. However, the recognition is particularly rewarding given the industry turbulence experienced over the past year.

"2021 was the second straight year impacted by COVID-19," says Jodi Amendola, CEO of Amendola Communications. "The healthcare, health tech and life sciences companies we serve faced significant challenges in the wake of the pandemic and our seasoned team of professionals was able to deliver powerful PR and marketing support to educate and influence key target audiences for our clients during this time of need. I'm especially proud of this award from Ragan and PR Daily because it recognizes our agency as a whole and the results we were able to generate for our clients."

Winners of PR Daily's Top Agencies Awards will be honored at a special ceremony and luncheon on May 10 at the Yale Club in New York City.

About Amendola Communications

Amendola is an award-winning, insights-driven public relations and marketing firm that integrates media relations, social media, content and lead gen programs to move healthcare, life sciences/pharma and healthcare IT decision-makers to action. The agency represents some of the industry's best-known brands as well as groundbreaking startups that are disrupting the status quo. Nearly 90% of its client base represents multi-year clients and/or repeat client executives. Amendola's seasoned team of PR and marketing pros understand the ongoing complexities of the healthcare ecosystem and provide strategic guidance and creative direction to drive positive ROI, boost reputation and increase market share. Making an impact since 2003, Amendola combines traditional and digital media to fuel meaningful and measurable growth. For more information about the industry's "A-Team," visit www.acmarketingpr.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Ragan Communications

Ragan Communications has been delivering trusted news, training and intelligence for more than 50 years to internal and external communicators, HR professionals and business executives via its conferences, webinars, training, awards, subscriptions and membership divisions. Its daily news sites—PRDaily.com and Ragan.com—are read by more than 600,000 internal and external communicators monthly. Its Communications Leadership Council is one of the fastest-growing membership groups for communications executives and its PR Daily Leadership Network is the go-to membership group for PR, marketing and social media professionals. Ragan's Workplace Wellness Insider serves HR, wellness and communications professionals. Ragan is also the producer of Communications Week, which is held Nov. 15-19. Ragan is headquartered in Chicago, with team members spanning the country and loyal customers worldwide. Visit www.ragan.com.

Media contact:

Marcia Rhodes

MRhodes@acmarketingpr.com

