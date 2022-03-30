JUPITER POWER'S LARGEST UTILITY-SCALE BATTERY STORAGE FACILITY TO DATE, FLOWER VALLEY II, ENTERS COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS IN REEVES COUNTY, TEXAS

New 200MWh storage facility among the largest energy storage projects in commercial operation in Texas .

Flower Valley I and Flower Valley II represent a combined investment of more than $70 million in Reeves County .

Jupiter expects a total of more than 650MWh of dispatchable energy storage capacity to be operational before the 2022 summer peak season in ERCOT.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jupiter Power LLC ("Jupiter") today announced that its Flower Valley II LLC ("Flower Valley II"), a battery energy storage facility located in Reeves County, Texas, has commenced commercial operations.

Flower Valley II, Jupiter's first transmission connected project, is a 100-megawatt (MW) energy storage facility, consisting of 200-megawatt hours (MWh) of duration capacity. Flower Valley II is among the largest energy storage projects in commercial operation in Texas, providing power to the ERCOT grid for use by Texas consumers of all types and sizes, both through energy capacity and grid-firming ancillary services. The 100MW Flower Valley II facility translates to enough power to meet the electricity needs of 20,000 homes at peak demand in Texas.

Flower Valley II adjoins Flower Valley I, an existing distribution-connected Jupiter battery energy storage facility. Together, Flower Valley I and Flower Valley II represent a combined investment of more than $70 million in Reeves County. Jupiter has two other transmission connected projects, each 200MWh, currently in commissioning in West Texas, with all capacity expected to be operational before the 2022 summer peak season in ERCOT.

The commencement of Flower Valley II's commercial operations is a significant milestone in Jupiter's previously announced plan to build and operate more than 650MWh of energy storage capacity in ERCOT.

"We are thrilled to announce the commencement of commercial operations at our largest battery to date," said Andy Bowman, Chief Executive Officer, Jupiter Power. "Our utility-scale energy storage projects provide fast-responding, dispatchable energy that is essential for allowing the grid to better match renewable resources with customer demand. Jupiter Power is committed to pioneering strategies that both make the grid more resilient and bring the most affordable energy to customers when and where they need it, not just in the ERCOT market but also across the country."

"Jupiter's innovative approach to energy storage focuses on finding locations on the grid where dispatchable electricity resources may be called upon to relieve areas of congestion and increase resiliency for consumers," said Kellie Metcalf, Managing Partner, EnCap Investments.

"Projections show that Texas will continue to lead the U.S. in the addition of wind and solar generation," said Bill Flores, former U.S. Congressmen, Energy & Commerce Committee. "Renewable resources, however, add increasing complexity and reliability challenges to grid management, but the addition of significant energy storage and related technologies will help mitigate these challenges to help improve grid resilience and reliability as part of an 'All of the Above' energy solution to provide power while reducing emissions."

About Jupiter Power, LLC

Jupiter is a leading energy storage independent power producer with deep trading, analytics, development, finance, operations, and construction capabilities and unparalleled intellectual property in dispatch optimization. Jupiter is backed by EnCap Investments L.P., Yorktown Partners and Mercuria Energy, and has offices in Austin, Texas, and Chicago, Illinois. Jupiter has invested over $250 million to date in a portfolio of utility-scale energy storage projects operating or in construction in the U.S., with a leading pipeline of over 12,000 MW in active development. For more information on Jupiter Power, LLC, please visit our Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook pages or visit www.jupiterpower.io

About EnCap Investments L.P.

Since 1988, EnCap Investments has been the leading provider of growth capital to the independent sector of the U.S. energy industry. The firm has raised 22 institutional funds totaling approximately $38 billion and currently manages capital on behalf of more than 350 U.S. and international investors. For more information, please visit www.encapinvestments.com.

