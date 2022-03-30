LightInTheBox Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

SHANGHAI, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LITB) ("LightInTheBox" or the "Company"), a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to consumers around the world, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights







Three Months Ended





Twelve Months Ended

In millions, except

percentages



December

31,

2020





December

31,

2021





Year-

over-

Year %

Change





December

31,

2020





December

31,

2021





Year-

over-

Year %

Change

Total revenues

$ 132.7



$ 113.2





(14.8) %

$ 398.2



$ 446.1





12.0 % - Apparel sales

$ 62.2



$ 77.9





25.2 %

$ 157.9



$ 274.2





73.6 % Gross margin



44.9 %



47.2 %











44.2 %



46.3 %







Net (loss) / income

$ (3.2)



$ 8.7











$ 13.3



$ 13.5





0.8 % Adjusted EBITDA

$ (0.5)



$ 16.2











$ 22.8



$ 27.9





22.3 %





As of December 31,

As of December 31, In millions

2020

2021 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 65.5

$ 59.6

Mr. Jian He, Chief Executive Officer of LightInTheBox, commented, "Total revenues for the full year 2021 increased by 12.0% year-over-year to $446.1 million from $398.2 million in 2020. Total revenues for the fourth quarter were $113.2 million, compared with $132.7 million in the same quarter of 2020, while gross margin improved to 47.2%, compared with 44.9% in the same quarter of 2020. To navigate the near-term headwinds we have mentioned since last quarter, we continued to focus our efforts primarily on higher margin category like apparel. As a result, apparel sales represented 70.5% of our total product sales during the fourth quarter of 2021, up by 25.2% to $77.9 million, compared with $62.2 million of the same quarter in the prior year. This is a testament to our strengths in apparel and the overall effective optimization of our product mix. We stand by our proven growth strategies to maintain competitive pricing on a wide selection of quality products, and establish long-term close collaborations with our suppliers to offer the best value-for-money and globally sourced products on our shopping platforms. To do this, our investments in technology grew by 34% year-over-year to $20 million in 2021 compared with $15 million a year ago, which we believe will help us increase our competitive edge in global retail markets."

"It has not been an easy year, but thanks to our dedicated team, we have the expertise and the resources to continue expanding our globally sourced quality products, and to provide excellent value-added services and a reliable shopping experience to customers in over 140 countries. We believe this is the cornerstone of a healthy business and the path to better revenue growth. As the global economy reopens, we are well positioned to remain firmly on course with our growth momentum and identify new growth opportunities," said Mr. He.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total revenues decreased 14.8% year-over-year to $113.2 million from $132.7 million in the same quarter of 2020. Revenues generated from product sales were $110.5 million, compared with $129.5 million in the same quarter of 2020. Revenues from services and others were $2.7 million, compared with $3.2 million in the same quarter of 2020. Included in product sales, revenues from apparel increased by 25.2% to $77.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $62.2 million in the same quarter of 2020. Revenues from apparel represented 70.5% of total product sales in the fourth quarter of 2021, and 48.1% in the same quarter of 2020.

Total cost of revenues was $59.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $73.1 million in the same quarter of 2020. Cost for product sales was $58.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $71.7 million in the same quarter of 2020. Cost for services and others was $1.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $1.4 million in the same quarter of 2020.

Gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $53.4 million, compared with $59.6 million in the same quarter of 2020. Gross margin was 47.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with 44.9% in the same quarter of 2020. The increase in gross margin was a result of the Company's continuous efforts to optimize our product mix.

Total operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021 were $60.9 million, compared with $62.3 million in the same quarter of 2020.

Fulfillment expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021 were $7.5 million , compared with $8.8 million in the same quarter of 2020. As a percentage of total revenues, fulfillment expenses were 6.7% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with 6.7% in the same quarter of 2020 and 7.3% in the third quarter of 2021.

Selling and marketing expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021 were $41.1 million , compared with $44.0 million in the same quarter of 2020. As a percentage of total revenues, selling and marketing expenses were 36.3% for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with 33.1% in the same quarter of 2020 and 34.4% in the third quarter of 2021.

G&A expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021 were $12.5 million , compared with $10.5 million in the same quarter of 2020. As a percentage of total revenues, G&A expenses were 11.1% for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with 7.9% in the same quarter of 2020 and 9.4% in the third quarter of 2021. Included in G&A expenses, R&D expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021 were $4.9 million , compared with $4.8 million in the same quarter of 2020 and $5.5 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Loss from operations was $7.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $2.7 million in the same quarter of 2020.

Other income, net in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $21.7 million, compared with other expenses, net of $0.3 million in the same quarter of 2020. Included in other income, net in the fourth quarter of 2021, $21.7 million was derived from change in fair value on our equity investment. The gain in fair value change on our equity investment, after respective income tax of $5.0 million, was $16.7 million.

Net income was $8.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with net loss of $ $3.2 million in the same quarter of 2020.

Net income per American Depository Share ("ADS") was $0.08 in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with net loss per ADS of $0.03 in the same quarter of 2020. Each ADS represents two ordinary shares. The diluted net income per ADS in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $0.07, compared with the diluted net loss per ADS of $0.03 in the same quarter of 2020.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company's basic weighted average number of ADSs used in computing the net income per ADS was 112,270,996, and 113,056,695 in diluted weighted average number.

Adjusted EBITDA, which represents income / (loss) from operations before share-based compensation expense, interest income, interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization expenses, was income of $16.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with loss of $0.5 million in the same quarter of 2020.

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of $59.6 million, compared with $65.5 million as of December 31, 2020.

Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Total revenues increased by 12.0% year-over-year to $446.1 million from $398.2 million in 2020. Revenues generated from product sales were $435.2 million, compared with $382.1 million in 2020. Revenues from services and others were $10.9 million, compared with $16.1 million in 2020. Included in product sales, revenues from apparel increased by 73.6% to $274.2 million for the full year of 2021, compared with $157.9 million in 2020. Revenues from apparel represented 63.0% of total product sales for the full year of 2021, and 41.3% in 2020.

Total cost of revenues was $239.4 million for the full year of 2021, compared with $222.0 million in 2020. Cost for product sales was $235.2 million for the full year of 2021, compared with $211.4 million in 2020. Cost for services and others was $4.2 million for the full year of 2021, compared with $10.6 million in 2020.

Gross profit for the full year of 2021 was $206.7 million, compared with $176.2 million in 2020. Gross margin was 46.3% for the full year of 2021, compared with 44.2% in 2020. The increase in gross margin was a result of the Company's continuous efforts to drive revenues from product categories with higher margins.

Total operating expenses for the full year of 2021 were $222.8 million, compared with $172.3 million in 2020.

Fulfillment expenses for the full year of 2021 were $29.6 million , compared with $28.0 million in 2020. As a percentage of total revenues, fulfillment expenses were 6.6% for the full year of 2021, compared with 7.0% in 2020.

Selling and marketing expenses for the full year of 2021 were $154.2 million , compared with $112.1 million in 2020. As a percentage of total revenues, selling and marketing expenses were 34.6% for the full year of 2021, compared with 28.2% in 2020.

G&A expenses for the full year of 2021 were $39.7 million , compared with $33.2 million in 2020. As a percentage of total revenues, G&A expenses were 8.9% for the full year of 2021, compared with 8.3% in 2020. Included in G&A expenses, R&D expenses for the full year of 2021 were $20.3 million , compared with $15.2 million in 2020.

Loss from operations was $16.1 million for the full year of 2021, compared with income from operations of $3.9 million in 2020.

Other income, net was $39.3 million for the full year of 2021, compared with $12.9 million in 2020. Included in other income, net, change in fair value on our equity investment was $38.8 million for the full year of 2021, compared with $13.4 million in 2020. The gain in fair value change on our equity investment, after respective income tax of $9.3 million, was $29.5 million for the full year of 2021, compared with $10.1 million after respective income tax of $3.3 million in 2020.

Net income was $13.5 million for the full year of 2021, compared with $13.3 million in 2020.

Net income per American Depository Share ("ADS") was $0.12 for the full year of 2021, compared with $0.12 in 2020. Each ADS represents two ordinary shares. The diluted net income per ADS for the full year of 2021 was $0.12, compared with $0.12 in 2020.

For the full year of 2021, the Company's basic weighted average number of ADSs used in computing the net income per ADS was 112,153,059, and 113,284,489 in diluted weighted average number.

Adjusted EBITDA, which represents income from operations before share-based compensation expense, interest income, interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization expenses, was $27.9 million for the full year of 2021, compared with $22.8 million in 2020.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures to help evaluate our operating performance:

"Adjusted EBITDA" represents income from operations before share-based compensation expense, interest income, interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization expenses. Although other companies may calculate adjusted EBITDA differently or not present it at all, we believe that the adjusted EBITDA helps to identify underlying trends in our operating results, and facilitate investors' understanding of the past performance and future prospect.

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (U.S. dollars in thousands, or otherwise noted)













As of December 31,

As of December 31,



2020

2021 ASSETS







Current Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

61,477

55,942 Restricted cash

4,052

3,660 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses

1,302

1,625 Amounts due from related parties

2,882

2,730 Inventories

9,919

11,997 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

5,176

7,947 Total current assets

84,808

83,901 Property and equipment, net

3,812

3,312 Intangible assets, net

9,416

8,232 Goodwill

29,745

30,440 Operating lease right-of-use assets

12,243

11,584 Long-term rental deposits

707

1,218 Long-term investments

17,297

56,383 Other non-current assets

-

296 TOTAL ASSETS

158,028

195,366









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current Liabilities







Accounts payable

16,953

23,535 Amounts due to related parties

167

- Advance from customers

33,279

24,789 Operating lease liabilities

4,269

3,784 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

42,183

57,819 Total current liabilities

96,851

109,927









Operating lease liabilities

8,118

7,864 Long-term payable

124

78 Deferred tax liabilities

3,558

517 Unrecognized tax benefits

-

13,101 TOTAL LIABILITIES

108,651

131,487









EQUITY







Ordinary shares

17

17 Additional paid-in capital

282,260

282,382 Treasury shares

(30,207)

(29,309) Accumulated other comprehensive income

1,795

2,737 Accumulated deficit

(204,571)

(192,072) Non-controlling interests

83

124 TOTAL EQUITY

49,377

63,879 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

158,028

195,366

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data, or otherwise noted)





















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31, 2020

2021 2020

2021 Revenues















Product sales

129,478

110,450

382,075

435,170 Services and others

3,267

2,700

16,076

10,933 Total revenues

132,745

113,150

398,151

446,103 Cost of revenues















Product sales

(71,704)

(58,186)

(211,430)

(235,237) Services and others

(1,410)

(1,564)

(10,567)

(4,156) Total Cost of revenues

(73,114)

(59,750)

(221,997)

(239,393) Gross profit

59,631

53,400

176,154

206,710 Operating expenses















Fulfillment

(8,843)

(7,527)

(27,967)

(29,588) Selling and marketing

(43,987)

(41,063)

(112,146)

(154,176) General and administrative

(10,467)

(12,513)

(33,160)

(39,733) Other operating income

958

230

974

675 Total operating expenses

(62,339)

(60,873)

(172,299)

(222,822) (Loss) / Income from operations

(2,708)

(7,473)

3,855

(16,112) Interest income

46

12

103

59 Interest expense

(14)

(2)

(92)

(13) Other expense / other income, net*

(276)

21,745

12,898

39,322 Total other (loss) / income

(244)

21,755

12,909

39,368 Income / (Loss) before income taxes

(2,952)

14,282

16,764

23,256 Income tax expense

(231)

(5,542)

(3,418)

(9,802) Net (loss) / income

(3,183)

8,740

13,346

13,454 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

9

285

29

325 Net (loss) / income attributable to LightInTheBox Holding

Co., Ltd.

(3,192)

8,455

13,317

13,129

















Weighted average numbers of shares used in calculating

(loss) / income per ordinary share















—Basic

224,022,740

224,541,992

220,419,544

224,306,117 —Diluted

224,022,740

226,113,389

225,904,549

226,568,979

















Net (loss) / income per ordinary share















—Basic

(0.01)

0.04

0.06

0.06 —Diluted

(0.01)

0.04

0.06

0.06

















Net (loss) / income per ADS (2 ordinary shares equal to 1

ADS)















—Basic

(0.03)

0.08

0.12

0.12 —Diluted

(0.03)

0.07

0.12

0.12



































*Other expense / other income, net mainly includes change in fair value on our equity investment.

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (U.S. dollars in thousands, or otherwise noted)





















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31, 2020

2021 2020

2021

















Net (loss) / income

(3,183)

8,740

13,346

13,454

















Less: Interest income

46

12

103

59 Interest expense

(14)

(2)

(92)

(13) Income tax expense

(231)

(5,542)

(3,418)

(9,802) Depreciation and amortization

(673)

(817)

(2,443)

(3,299) EBITDA

(2,311)

15,089

19,196

26,509

















Less: Share-based compensation

(1,852)

(1,127)

(3,606)

(1,382) Adjusted EBITDA*

(459)

16,216

22,802

27,891



































* Adjusted EBITDA represents (loss) / income from operations before share-based compensation expense, interest income, interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and

amortization expenses.

