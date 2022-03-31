AXCELIS ANNOUNCES FOLLOW ON SHIPMENTS OF PURION POWER SERIES IMPLANTERS TO POWER DEVICE CHIPMAKER IN JAPAN

BEVERLY, Mass., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, today announced follow on shipments of the Company's Purion XE™ high energy and Purion M™ medium current Power Series™ implanters to a leading power device chipmaker located in Japan. The systems will be used in high volume production of 300mm thin silicon wafer based MOSFET and IGBT devices for automotive and other power management applications.

Executive Vice President of Product Development, Bill Bintz, commented, "The unique capabilities of the Purion Power Series, combined with the implant-intensive nature of the power device segment, uniquely positions Axcelis to benefit from growth in this market. These tools incorporate features and process control capabilities, including the platform's thin wafer handling capability, that are enabling for the power device market. We look forward to expanding the Purion platform footprint in Japan and supporting our customers' goals to increase their manufacturing capacity."

