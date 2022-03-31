Diversified Restaurant Group Adopts Yardi Corom

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonoma, Calif.-based Diversified Restaurant Group (DRG) has adopted Yardi Corom® for comprehensive lease management and lessee accounting for FASB compliance across hundreds of restaurant locations. The single-platform solution provides ease of use and a 360-degree view of all leases for the growing company.

DRG currently operates two brands —Taco Bell and Arby’s — across more than 322 locations and has helped develop the Taco Bell Cantina concept in several states. (PRNewswire)

Designed for retail tenants and corporate occupiers, Yardi Corom is scalable for lease management, lessee accounting for FASB, GASB and IFRS requirements, along with occupancy tracking and desk hoteling for flexible workplaces. It also simplifies transaction management, facility maintenance and budget insight for capital projects. Configurable dashboards and reporting capabilities let users create branded reports with detailed metrics and data visualization.

DRG currently operates two brands —Taco Bell and Arby's — across more than 322 locations and has helped develop the Taco Bell Cantina concept in several states. To optimize lease management, lessee accounting and transparency for all its locations, DRG selected Yardi Corom.

"We are passionate about growth, and we value that Yardi Corom is simple to use and not only gives us comprehensive insight into all our leases and locations, including lease abstractions, but also supports a 13-period accounting calendar and is customizable to meet the demands of franchise operators," said Jim Brandon, CFO at DRG.

"We are delighted that DRG has chosen Yardi Corom to meet its current lease management requirements and support its exciting plans for expansion," said Turner Levison, industry principal at Yardi®. "Yardi Corom leverages Yardi's four decades of experience to focus on the needs of corporate occupiers including leading franchise owners such as DRG."

Learn more about the benefits of Yardi Corom for commercial tenants and corporate occupiers.

About DRG

Founded in 2014 with 85 Taco Bell restaurants on the West Coast, DRG has grown into a 325+ unit, multi-brand operation. The company continues its passion for growth and is working to innovate and expand with quick service and fast casual brands across the country. For more information, visit drgfood.com

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

Yardi Logo (PRNewsfoto/Yardi) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Yardi