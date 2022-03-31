Lockton names Michelle Faylo U.S. Cyber & Technology Leader

Veteran cyber executive to help Lockton continue to attract industry-leading talent and deliver value for clients

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockton today announced the appointment of Michelle Faylo as its U.S. Cyber & Technology Leader. In her new role, Faylo will lead Lockton's team of skilled cyber specialists, delivering innovative and effective solutions to global businesses that face increasingly complex cyber risks.

Lockton: Uncommonly Independent (PRNewsfoto/Lockton) (PRNewswire)

A 20-year veteran of the insurance industry, Faylo joins Lockton from AIG, where she most recently was North America Head of Cyber & Professional Liability. In this role, she managed a team of more than 60 specialists focused on the evolving cyber and professional liability marketplace. During her time at AIG, she managed relationships with clients of all sizes and across multiple industries, developing customized solutions to critical cyber risks. She also managed AIG's relationships with leading cybersecurity and technology risk vendors. Before joining AIG in 2006, she worked as a client advocate at Willis.

"Michelle is one of the foremost cyber and professional liability practitioners in the industry, with a proven track record of helping clients understand and address their dynamic cyber and technology risks," said Devin Beresheim, executive vice president, specialty practices, Lockton. "We're delighted to bring her leadership and expertise to Lockton's Cyber & Technology Practice."

"As businesses make greater use of technology and their cyber risks grow more complex, effective insurance and risk management have become all the more important," Faylo said. "Lockton's entrepreneurial spirit and client-first focus has helped it become a trusted voice in the world of cyber and technology risk. I'm excited to join its industry-leading team and build on that momentum."

About Lockton

What makes Lockton stand apart is also what makes us better: independence. Lockton's private ownership empowers its 9,000 Associates doing business in over 125 countries to focus solely on clients' risk and insurance needs. With expertise that reaches around the globe, Lockton delivers the deep understanding needed to accomplish remarkable results.

For 13 consecutive years, Business Insurance magazine has recognized Lockton as a "Best Place to Work in Insurance." Lockton was named among the 2021 Best Managed Companies by Deloitte and the Wall Street Journal. In 2022, Forbes named Lockton to its list of America's Best Large Employers. For more information, visit www.lockton.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lockton Companies