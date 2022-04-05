Alpen Group Inc. Announces Completion of Merger and Strategic Partnership

Transaction marks the development of Europe's newest leading end-to-end cannabis MCO

LUGANO, Switzerland and MEDFORD, Ore. and TORONTO, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpen Group Inc. ("Alpen Group'' or the "Company"), a vertically integrated cannabis Multi-Country Operator (MCO), today announced its launch upon the completion of the merger of leading American cannabis retail brand Plain Jane Wholesale with Swiss cannabis cultivator Wegrow and their strategic partnership with Swiss pharmaceutical company Alpex Pharma . The Company has appointed Todd Boren , former co-CEO of Form Factory and Plain Jane and founder of the MacArthur Fund , as its CEO.

The creation of Alpen Group leverages complementary brand portfolios, operational footprints, manufacturing facilities, and distribution capabilities. The strategic partnership with Alpex Pharma will generate significant processing and distribution synergies via established production infrastructure, including GACP cultivation facilities that ensure EU GMP of all finished goods, flower, and extracts. Alpex Pharma will also drive Alpen Group's cannabinoid-based medical prescription and pharmacy product formulation, clinical trials, product registration, pharma-grade storage, and global export. In connection with the merger, Alpen Group has signed an exclusive agreement to cultivate, manufacture, and distribute Plain Jane's robust portfolio of trusted, highly scalable cannabis and CBD products across several key European markets.

"The regulatory and commercial environment surrounding the European cannabis sector, the largest and most progressive emerging cannabis market in the world, has never been more promising," said Alpen Group CEO Todd Boren. "Alpen Group is emerging as an agile new industry leader on the continent and is advancing our mission to develop best-in-class, trusted medical and recreational cannabis products that uphold the highest standards of quality from soil to consumption. Drawing on the diverse expertise of the Alpen Group leadership team, we are poised for broader international expansion in pace with the legalization of cannabis across the globe."

Boren joined Alpen Group from Plain Jane, where he served as co-CEO. He founded The MacArthur Fund, a prominent venture capital fund specializing in cannabis investments, where he currently serves as a Managing Partner. During his tenure, Boren assisted in the acquisition of drug delivery company Chemistry Holdings, Inc., by Cure Pharmaceuticals. Previously, as co-CEO of commercial cannabis consumables manufacturer Form Factory, he structured and led the acquisition of the company by Acreage Holdings for $160 million, one of the largest exits in the U.S. cannabis industry at that time. Having spent nearly three decades managing international securities and venture capital acquisitions, he also oversaw the full investment life cycles of two FINRA broker dealers from creation to exit.

Alpen Group Inc. is a vertically integrated Multi-Country Operator (MCO) in the cannabis sector, with cultivation, genetics, extraction, and distribution operations in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The MCO was formed in 2022 upon the merger of leading cannabis retail brand Plain Jane Wholesale and Swiss cultivation and processing company Wegrow, as well as a strategic partnership with Swiss pharmaceutical company Alpex Pharma , to deliver diversified, accessible cannabis and CBD products globally. The company also manages several consumer retail brands in North America, which are slated to launch across Europe in the coming years. For more information, please visit: https://www.alpengroup.eu

