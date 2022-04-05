CBD American Shaman Creates First-Of-Its-Kind Immune Boosting CBGA CBDA Vitamin Solution

Nationwide CBD Retailer Responds To Consumer Demand For Wellness Elixir

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 5, 2022 -- CBD American Shaman , the nation's largest brick and mortar CBD retailer with over 360 locations nationwide, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest product, CBDA CBGA Extract, a comprehensive immune support solution that aims to improve wellness and boost energy. The new wellness elixir comprises CBDA, CBGA, CBD, CBG, vitamin D3, zinc, and vitamin C.

The wellness benefits from this powerful combination stem from CBDA and CBGA, two hemp compounds identified in the recent Oregon State study , and known to be at the frontier of cannabinoid-based therapies; CBD, which works with the body's endocannabinoid system to help reduce inflammation and re-regulate the body overall; CBG, a compound best utilized for gut mobility and resetting the gut microbiome; and several vitamins known for providing immune support, including vitamin D3, C, and zinc.

The origin of this new product launch differs from others on CBD American Shaman's shelves because it was created specifically in response to high consumer demand. After the release of the Oregon State study, consumers were seeking a solution comprising the compounds listed in the study in an easy-to-use, high-quality, and digestible consumable.

"Our clients' overall wellness needs to be the priority," said Vince Sanders, Founder and President of CBD American Shaman. "My mission when starting this company has always been to help people feel better. The new CBDA CBGA Extract Immune Support solution takes wellness support to the next level. You're getting powerful hemp compounds, but also the benefits of CBD, CBG, and other super potent vitamins—and no one else is providing this comprehensive solution."

For more information on CBD American Shaman and all products for sale please visit https://cbdamericanshaman.com.

About Vince Sanders and American Shaman

Vince Sanders founded CBD American Shaman in March of 2015 in Kansas City, Missouri as a way to help with the discomfort many cancer patients experience. Since then, Sanders has built CBD American Shaman into a team of doctors, chemists, lawyers, and advocates. Sanders pioneered the use of nanotechnology in the hemp industry to enhance the plant's health-supporting effects and to increase the bioavailability of CBD.

CBD American Shaman produces high quality cannabinoid tinctures, creams, pet products and more. CBD American Shaman is certified by the US Hemp Authority for its manufacturing and quality control standards. Currently with 365 locations offering its premier CBD products, American Shaman is one of the largest CBD retailers in the United States.

