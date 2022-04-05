The hotel operator selected to manage the Element by Westin San Jose Milpitas

PROVO, Utah, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group (Lodging Dynamics), a leading hotel management company, has been appointed to manage the Element by Westin San Jose Milpitas (Element Milpitas) hotel. With the addition of this hotel, Lodging Dynamics expands its west coast presence into the Silicon Valley market. Other West Coast markets where the company is currently managing hotels include San Diego, Los Angeles, Orange County, and Seattle. In the past 15 months, Lodging Dynamics has added eight world-class, premium-brand hotel properties to its management portfolio.

"We are excited to manage the beautiful Element by Westin San Jose Milpitas as we enter the Silicon Valley market," commented Jamie Caraher, Lodging Dynamics president and CEO. "The Element brand is perfect for Silicon Valley and fits our strategy of managing premium-brand hotels in prime markets throughout the United States," concluded Jamie.

The newly constructed, five-story Element Milpitas has 194 extended-stay suites and is ideally situated 15 minutes from San Jose International Airport and downtown San Jose. The hotel offers significant opportunities for business and leisure travelers with its proximity to Fortune 500 companies, tech companies, and world-class attractions, including California's Great America theme park, LEGOLAND Discovery Center, Levi's Stadium, and the SAP Center.

True to the Element by Westin brand, the Element Milpitas was designed and built with sustainable technologies and a focus on healthy lifestyles. For more information on the Element by Westin San Jose Milpitas or to make reservations, please call 408-435-9910 or visit www.marriott.com/sjcem.

About Lodging Dynamics

Based in Provo, Utah, Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group is a nationally recognized, award-winning operator of premium-brand, select service, and extended-stay hotels and one of a few third-party operators approved by Marriott and Hilton. Founded in 1991 after developing the first Marriott franchise in Utah, Lodging Dynamics continues its long history by providing award-winning operating services for hotels throughout the continental United States and Hawaii. The company has managed hotels in the Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG premium-brand families. For more information, visit www.lodgingdynamics.com.

