Sobi publishes 2021 Annual and Sustainability Report

STOCKHOLM, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi®) has released the company's 2021 Annual and Sustainability Report. The integrated report summarises business and strategy, financial performance and work on sustainability.

"When we look back, we will see the current period as a time when we built the foundation for Sobi's future growth. Our four strategy pillars – Lead in Haematology, Grow in Immunology, Go global, and Capture the value of our pipeline – remain central to our business," said Guido Oelkers, CEO and President.

Sobi's 2021 Annual and Sustainability Report is available on sobi.com. The Swedish Annual Report is also available in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF).

Sobi is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare diseases. Providing sustainable access to innovative medicines in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty care, Sobi has approximately 1,600 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia. In 2021, revenue amounted to SEK 15.5 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com, LinkedIn and YouTube.

This information is information that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 14:00 CEST on 5 April, 2022.

