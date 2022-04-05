Threekit Launches its Immersive Shopping Suite, Enabling Next Generation Augmented Reality Shopping Experiences for Furniture, Apparel and Luxury

The new offering includes Advanced Augmented Reality and Virtual Try-On and is available with Threekit's Spring '22 product launch

CHICAGO, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Threekit has announced the launch of its Immersive Shopping Suite, Advanced Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Try-on features that give online shoppers an unparalleled customer experience. The suite is an augmentation of Threekit's existing augmented reality offering, a feature that's been proven to boost a customer's eCommerce sales by as much as 50%. According to Gartner, 46% of retailers plan to deploy AR solutions to drive shopper engagement and conversion.

Advanced Augmented Reality

Threekit Advanced AR is the next evolution of augmented reality experiences for eCommerce–faster, more visually accurate and interactive than most existing solutions. But what really sets it apart is its immersive quality. With current AR solutions, shoppers are required to configure a product on a product page, then put it in their space. With Advanced AR, customization doesn't end on the product page. Once users put a product in their space, they can continue to adjust product options like materials, fabrics and parts. They can also move products around individually and independent of one another to coordinate their space.

Powered by 8th Wall, Advanced AR enables a first-of-its-kind interactive and cross-platform AR shopping experience that brands can use to feature their products on the web. This includes making use of custom elements including interactive buttons that enable product configuration, hotspots and annotations that provide product information and integrated calls to action within the AR scene. 8th Wall's newly launched Absolute Scale feature enables this level of customer interactivity, all while keeping the product in WebAR true to scale when viewed in the real world using an iOS or Android smartphone.

Virtual Try-On

Virtual try-on technology enables shoppers to see how wearable products look on them via a mobile phone or camera-enabled laptop. For luxury apparel, accessory, jewelry and shoe companies, it has become a requisite feature in order to drive shopper confidence and conversion in scenarios where they cannot experience the product in person. Additionally, it enables customers to spend time trying new product variations, buy at their own pace and even share the try-on experience with their network. Threekit's Virtual Try-On uses physically-based rendering, is web-based and doesn't require separate app download.

Comments on the News

"Today's online shopper wants more than just pictures of a product. They want an entire product experience," said Matt Gorniak, CEO at Threekit. "Advanced AR and Virtual Try On deliver products directly into the shopper's world, giving them context, inspiration and most importantly, confidence to make a purchase. AR is no longer a fun "nice to have." It's an immersive feature that drives results."

About Threekit

Threekit is the visual configuration platform that boosts sales by as much as 50%. Threekit enables companies to enhance, manage and distribute 3D, 2D and augmented reality product visuals for scale and transformation. Additionally, it is the only end-to-end solution that has features to enhance the entire product lifecycle, from pre-manufacture design and visualization through post-sale servicing.

Discerning brands like TaylorMade, Duluth Trading, and Ciroc use Threekit because it drives a 50% increase in conversion, a 90% reduction in photography costs, and 80% reduction in returns. With Threekit, Crate & Barrel created three million hyper-realistic images in a month at a fraction of the cost of traditional photography.

