Unagi is a state of total awareness…and Unchained Labs' new benchtop buffer exchange platform!

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unchained Labs, the life sciences company that's all about getting biologics and gene therapy researchers the right tools for the job, launched Unagi today – the only hands-free benchtop buffer exchange platform that completely liberates researchers from this mind-numbing yet mission critical step in their process.

Buffer exchange and concentrating samples is something no one wants to do, but it's just gotta get done. Biologics and viral vectors need to be at the right concentrations to do their job and they need to be in the right formulations or buffers to remain stable. Scientists juggle a lot when doing this task manually – calculations, measuring volumes, pipetting new buffers, spinning or dialysis, more calculations and then repeat, repeat, repeat. Unagi is kitted out to take on all of this for 1 to 8 samples using its ultrasonic probe for measuring volumes, liquid handling for buffer additions, a unique pressure-based filtration process to remove buffers and software that knows exactly how much buffer was removed and how much needs to be added – all while the user is off doing something else.

"We are thrilled to add Unagi to our buffer exchange menu," said Taegen Clary, SVP of Marketing at Unchained Labs. "There are thousands of researchers out there working with proteins and gene therapy vectors who have a handful of samples that need to be exchanged or concentrated on a regular basis. Unagi is ready and willing to take that burden off their hands so they can focus on other important work or something else like finding their Zen."

