CONSILIUM STAFFING NAMES JOHN MOBERLY THE NEW DIVISIONAL VICE PRESIDENT OF ANESTHESIA

DALLAS, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consilium Staffing, a premier locum tenens healthcare staffing firm bringing doctors and advanced practitioners to facilities nationwide, announced that it has tapped John Moberly to lead the firm's anesthesia practice area as Divisional Vice President of Anesthesia.

Locum tenens industry expert John Moberly (pictured), named New Divisional Vice President of Anesthesia at Consilium Staffing- amid skyrocketing demand for locum Anesthesiologists and CRNAs. (PRNewswire)

In this role, Moberly will be responsible for developing key strategic initiatives related to the procurement and recruitment of Anesthesiologists and Certified Registered Nurse Anesthesiologists (CRNAs), along with expanding the reach of the Anesthesia Division to serve more communities that are in need of anesthesia-related services.

The impetus for Moberly's move is based partly on the skyrocketing demand for locum tenens providers, and in particular, locums Anesthesiologists and CRNAs. As elective surgeries and procedures open back up after being sidelined during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals and healthcare facilities are striving to book patients and catch up. As a result, anesthesia providers continue to be at the forefront of locum tenens demand for Consilium Staffing — and the overall locums industry.

Prior to this role, Moberly was Vice President of Recruiting, where he was responsible for hiring, developing, and training recruiters. Moberly was also a company Vice President for 10 years. Before co-founding Consilium Staffing in 2010, Moberly co-founded Med Travelers and grew the company to $41 million in just nine years. He began his locum tenens recruiting career before that working at StaffCare.

"John is an industry veteran, consummate professional, and an all-around great person to work with," said Matthew Baade, Executive Vice President of Consilium. "His leadership and ability to mentor will help us better address the growing demand in the anesthesia practice area for locum tenens providers."

ABOUT CONSILIUM STAFFING

Consilium Staffing is a premier locum tenens company offering temporary healthcare providers to medical facilities nationwide. For more information, please visit Consilium Staffing and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Media contact:

Katy Morehouse

214-272-6935

kmorehouse@consiliumstaffing.com

(PRNewsfoto/Consilium Staffing) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Consilium Staffing