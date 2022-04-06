Introducing the Largest Dedicated Facility for Space Flight Constant Conductance Heat Pipes

LANCASTER, Pa., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc. (ACT) announced today the addition of a 32,000 ft2 Constant Conductance Heat Pipe (CCHP) manufacturing facility at its Lancaster, Pennsylvania location. The facility will be the largest of its kind for the Aerospace community.

"We're excited to be ahead of the demand of the industry on this product line. Our team is gearing up, our new equipment is ordered, and construction is beginning. I don't think there could be a more exciting time to be a part of the aerospace industry," said John Hartenstine, ACT's VP of Operations.

ACT has been manufacturing its CCHP product line in Lancaster since 2007. With the dramatic increase in satellite constellations, ACT spokespeople say the company is preparing for the future. The company currently produces approximately 2,000 CCHPs per year, and it plans to drastically increase output by 2024 with projections of 22,000 heat pipes per year. An aspect that sets this project apart from ACT's competitors' CCHP production lines is that this facility is not set aside for a particular constellation or customer.

Speaking about ACT's work with the space industry, Bryan Muzyka, Manager of Sales and Marketing, commented that "satellites of all sizes need to manage their waste heat; we're in the business of not only finding innovative ways to do that, but are proud to offer our customers a proven solution with over 60 million hours of spaceflight heritage without failure that they can trust will work."

