Milk Partners spurs overseas partnerships to start global expansion this year, prioritizing the entry into the Southeast Asian market

- The mileage point integration platform 'MiL.k' will enable services without boundaries among domestic and foreign customers and countries

- Ethereum-based Wrapped Milk Coin (WMLK) will be issued to globalize MiL.k, with an expectation to expand the NFT and DeFi ecosystems

- Wrapped Milk Coin has been listed on a decentralized crypto exchange called 'Uniswap,' MLK and WMLK can be swapped on the MiL.k app

SEOUL, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MiL.k, a leading blockchain service in South Korea, has embarked on global expansion.

Blockchain-based royalty platform ‘MiL.k,’ which started global expansion this year (PRNewswire)

Milk Partners (CEO Cho Jeong-Min), a company that operates a blockchain-based mileage point integration platform named 'MiL.k,' announced on the 6th of April that it will strengthen overseas partnerships for global expansion this year and present Wrapped Milk Coin (WMLK) based on Ethereum.

MiL.k is a service that allows users to combine and exchange mileage points acquired from different business areas using 'Milk Coin (MLK).' This service offers the benefit of increasing the utility and value of mileage points to users and an opportunity for affiliated companies to attract new customers and increase the loyalty of existing customers.

There are about 900,000 registered users on MiL.k, and many distinguished companies of Korea participate in the MiL.k ecosystem, including Yanolja (travel, leisure), Shinsegae Duty-Free (duty-free), Jin Air (airline), Megabox (multiplex theater), CU (convenience store), and Interpark (e-commerce).

Milk Partners plans to enter the Southeast Asian market during this year and expand its global service ecosystem. Southeast Asia is a popular tourist site among travelers from around the globe, including Korea. With a population that is twice as large as the United States, this region is drawing attention from the world for its fast-growing consumer market, dissemination of digital devices, advancement of technologies, and rapid growth of the digital market.

MiL.k will form partnerships with major local companies in Southeast Asia to create the same mileage point exchange ecosystem as South Korea. Through these efforts, MiL.k users will be able to receive unprecedented mileage point benefits when using the services of domestic and overseas companies.

There is additional news. Besides overseas expansion, Milk Partners has issued 'Wrapped Milk Coin (WMLK)' based on the standard blockchain network of Ethereum (ERC-20) to increase the convenience of its services. Wrapped Milk Coin is currently listed on 'Uniswap,' a leading decentralized exchange (DEX). Uniswap is an Ethereum-based, decentralized exchange that allows swapping between Ethereum and ERC-20 tokens. Unlike the conventional centralized exchanges, decentralized exchanges are characterized by individuals serving as intermediaries without an agency for peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions.

The MiL.k app allows users to exchange Milk Coin (MLK), the key currency of the MiL.k ecosystem, with Wrapped Milk Coin (WMLK). Since Wrapped Milk Coin is also available in the Ethereum ecosystem, it can apply to expanded blockchain systems like non-fungible tokens (NFT) and decentralized finance (DeFi) beyond the mileage point integration and exchange ecosystem of Milk Coin.

Cho Jeong-Min CEO of Milk Partners said, "MiL.k has become a useful daily service that offers unusual customer experience and benefits by creating a mileage point ecosystem with leading companies of Korea. He added, "This year, we will focus on forming partnerships with distinguished overseas companies and building a global ecosystem so that MiL.k can grow into a global cross-border platform removing boundaries among countries."

