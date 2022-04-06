QuickLogic Appoints Owen Bateman Vice President of Worldwide Sales

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced that Owen Bateman has been appointed Vice President of Worldwide Sales. The appointment is effective immediately.

QuickLogic logo (PRNewsfoto/QuickLogic Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Mr. Bateman brings a unique breadth of experience to his new role, with more than 30 years in various semiconductor sales positions including strategic accounts, direct sales, and channel sales. He also has deep experience in the programmable logic industry and international sales. Prior to joining QuickLogic, Mr. Bateman served in a variety of sales and field application engineer positions at Intel, Abacus Polar, and others.

"Owen has been a tremendous asset to QuickLogic, securing multiple, large design wins that have been contributing to our strong revenue growth over the past several quarters," said Brian Faith, QuickLogic's president and chief executive officer. "He has been particularly successful at driving QuickLogic's eFPGA and SensiML efforts – key strategic initiatives for the company. We are pleased to appoint him to this role and look forward to his continued success."

"QuickLogic has a fantastic team and very exciting new products that are being widely adopted, especially in the eFPGA space," said Mr. Bateman. "I am grateful to Brian and the leadership team for putting their trust in me to lead the worldwide sales organization at this important point in QuickLogic's history."

Mr. Bateman will oversee the worldwide corporate direct and field sales representative channels. He will lead the company's efforts to drive new sales strategies across a growing and diverse set of customers. Mr. Bateman will report directly to Mr. Faith.

About QuickLogic



QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre-processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice, and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com and https://www.quicklogic.com/blog.

The QuickLogic logo and QuickLogic are registered trademarks of QuickLogic Corporation. All other brands or trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE QuickLogic Corporation