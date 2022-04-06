SuccessKPI Welcomes Vice Presidents of Sales and Marketing to Accelerate Expansion Plans

CHANTILLY, Va. , April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SuccessKPI, Inc. , a SaaS Contact Center Insight and Action Platform provider, is pleased to announce the hiring of two new vice presidents. David McAbee as Vice President of Sales and Kathleen Atkins as Vice President of Marketing.

Kathleen and David bring a deep blend of growth experience and track records of results that will accelerate our success

David's responsibilities are sales team leadership, accelerating SuccessKPI's revenue by expanding the company's presence in new geographies, expanding new partners and channels, and contributing to the company's business strategies.

David brings over 20 years of sales and leadership experience to SuccessKPI, with over six of those years in the NICE inContact ecosystem and earning President's Club multiple years during his time there. Before joining SuccessKPI, David grew enterprise and SMB market share in North America at Genesys, Oracle, and T-Mobile. He is a graduate of George Mason University and holds a bachelor's degree in economics.

Kathleen Atkins joins as SuccessKPI's first Vice President of Marketing responsible for go-to-market strategy, corporate marketing, growth and channel marketing, public and analyst relations globally.

Recently, she served as Director of Corporate Marketing at Digital Realty, the world's largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. Before Digital Realty, Kathleen led marketing and customer success for Akoonu.

"Kathleen and David are outstanding additions to our team, as both bring a deep blend of growth experience and track records of results that it takes to deliver client success," said Dave Rennyson, President and Co-Founder of SuccessKPI. "As SuccessKPI continues its rapid growth and focuses across the United States, Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific, their leadership and strong backgrounds in building top-performing teams will accelerate our growth.

Two Directors were also hired as part of the company's investment in functions critical to its growth and customer success, worldwide.

Jessica Grupposo joined as Senior Director of People and Culture. Certified in Human Resources from Becker College, Jessica has a Master of Business Administration and a Master of Science in Organizational Leadership from Nichols College. She is responsible for ensuring the company's values, culture, and focus on diversity, equity and inclusion are reflected in its actions and its culture. SuccessKPI's values are grounded in five attributes:

We solve problems for our customers. We care for our partners and teammates. We work hard but we don't take ourselves too seriously. We make simple things easy and complex things possible. We are creative and innovative.

Erin Stewart, Executive Director of Emerging Markets, leads the company's market expansion efforts. She was named "Best Woman in Software and Technology Sales" by Women in Sales, North America, and was a judge for the 2021 Awards. In 2020, Erin was awarded the Top Receivables Product of the Year in the January/February issue of Receivables Advisor magazine. She holds a degree from Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis and completed coursework at the M.I.T Sloan School of Management concentrating on Artificial Intelligence Implications for Business Strategy

About SuccessKPI:

SuccessKPI's Insight and Action Platform is an AI-driven Experience Analytics SaaS Platform. The platform unifies data from the multi-channel customer experience journey and integrates insights and action recommendations with popular CCaaS solutions, including Amazon , Genesys, Twilio, UJet, and Talkdesk. SuccessKPI serves a global enterprise market with operations in the US, Europe, and Latin America. Some of the largest contact centers in the world leverage SuccessKPI including government, BPO, financial, and global retail enterprises. Learn more at www.successkpi.com .

