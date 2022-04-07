Johnson Controls Named to Prominent FT Climate Leaders 2022 List

Johnson Controls is one of only 400 companies selected from more than 4,000, and for a second consecutive year

CORK, Ireland, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, today announced that it has been named to the FT Climate Leaders in Europe list for a second consecutive year.

Europe's 2022 Climate Leaders list recognizes companies across Europe that have shown the highest reduction of their emissions intensity between 2015 and 2020, which is measured by greenhouse gas emissions relative to revenue. Johnson Controls was one of only 400 companies selected from more than 4,000 across Europe.

"Being recognized by the Financial Times for a second consecutive year as a climate leader in Europe is a particularly meaningful and illustrious honor for us," said Tomas Brannemo, vice president and president, Building Solutions Europe, Middle East, Africa and Latin America, Johnson Controls. "Sustainability has always been one of our key strategic pillars and as the critical climate change battle continues, it is important for Johnson Controls to keep leading the way in cutting emissions and delivering clean, smart and sustainable solutions for our customers and communities around the world."

For the second time, FT and research firm Statista compiled a list of European invited companies that have achieved the greatest reduction in emissions intensity. Additionally, Statista analyzed publicly available data from financial and non-financial reports to determine Europe's climate leaders.

Among the earliest industrial companies to report emissions and pledge emission reductions, Johnson Controls has made tremendous progress – reducing carbon emissions and energy intensity by more than 70 percent since 2002. It was recently named #1 in its industry group and #12 overall as one of the 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World and is one of just 45 corporations awarded the Terra Carta Seal which recognizes private sector companies who are creating genuinely sustainable markets.

While Johnson Controls reports their emissions in all three scopes, the ranking accounts for scope 1 and scope 2 emissions only since not all companies named to the list publish their scope 3 emissions. Since 2017, Johnson Controls has achieved a 38% reduction of scope 1 and 2 emissions, eliminating more than 415,000 metric tons of CO 2 e.

Research shows that almost 40% of greenhouse gases come from buildings, and as the EU seeks to become carbon neutral by 2050, Johnson Controls remains at the forefront of effectively turning the ambition into a reality through the decarbonization of buildings. Last year, the European Commission committed to cut greenhouse gas emissions from their 1990 levels by at least 55% by 2030 under the European Green Deal. The European Energy Performance of Buildings Directive will be an important pathway on how to drive down carbon emissions from buildings.

Through the deployment of its OpenBlue digital platform, Johnson Controls utilizes digitalization as a key enabler for the building renovation wave in Europe and the rest of the world. OpenBlue net zero solutions allow for the sustainable optimization of buildings, and Johnson Controls has seen a significant improvement in environmental impact by helping customers consume less energy, conserve resources, and identify pathways to achieving healthy, net zero carbon communities.

"Our Sustainability efforts boost our customers' bottom line and help protect the planet by enhancing efficiency and cutting waste. We put the best technology to work so that buildings become flexible assets that are part of the smart, clean infrastructure needed to meet carbon reduction goals," said Katie McGinty, vice president & chief sustainability and external relations officer at Johnson Controls. "Being at the forefront helping to drive efforts to tackle global climate change is part of our DNA, and we are dedicated to supporting a healthy planet, healthy people and healthy places."

Johnson Controls continues to take significant steps to further improve its environmental impact and has committed to achieving net zero Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 2040 – ten years ahead of the Paris Climate Agreement goal. By 2030, the company aims to cut its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 55 percent and Scope 3 emissions by 16 percent. These ambitious 2030 emissions reduction targets have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative.

To read more about Johnson Controls commitment to sustainability, please visit: https://www.johnsoncontrols.com/corporate-sustainability/environment

