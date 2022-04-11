THE GOOD CHARCOAL COMPANY ANNOUNCES NATIONWIDE DISTRIBUTION WITH SAM'S CLUB

Offering Consumers Greater Accessibility to Healthier and Cleaner Charcoal

BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Disruptive charcoal brand, The Good Charcoal Company, announced today the national release of its premium acacia charcoal at Sam's Club locations nationwide. The expanded retail availability, which includes over 550 clubs, offers consumers the convenience of healthier and cleaner charcoal just in time for prime barbeque season.

The Good Charcoal is free of chemicals and harmful additives as well made from pure acacia – which burns hotter, cleaner and more evenly than oak or hickory – allowing consumers to use less charcoal for each BBQ session. Sustainably sourced from Namibia, Africa, The Good Charcoal Company is the only charcoal brand in the United States approved by a leading environmental preservationist organization, the Forest Stewardship Council.

"We are thrilled to expand our in-store retail footprint by introducing The Good Charcoal to over 550 Sam's Clubs locations and provide access to a better charcoal option for consumers across the United States," says Ben Jablonski, Chief Executive Officer of The Good Charcoal Company. "Consumers are demanding cleaner and more sustainable products. To meet this demand, we are committed to changing the charcoal industry for the better with products that are free of chemicals or additives, sustainably sourced and made of premium quality."

The Good Charcoal is currently available in 15.4lb bags at Sam's Club stores nationwide. To find a retailer near you, please visit the store locator.

The Good Charcoal is currently available in 15.4lb bags at Sam's Club stores nationwide. To find a retailer near you, please visit the store locator.

To learn more about The Good Charcoal Company and its mission of the "Three Goods: Good Charcoal, Good for the Environment, and Good for the Community," visit: www.thegoodcharcoal.com.

About The Good Charcoal Company

Founded in 2020, The Good Charcoal Company is disrupting the charcoal industry with healthier and cleaner charcoal. Sustainably sourced from the Namibian bush in Africa, where "bush encroachment" threatens open grasslands needed for people and wildlife alike, The Good Charcoal is made from acacia which burns hotter, cleaner, more evenly than oak or hickory. With a longer burn time than traditional charcoal products, brand fans can lower their environmental footprint using less charcoal for each BBQ session. In addition to creating quality charcoal, The Good Charcoal Company aims to give back on its home turf by partnering with local communities nationwide to support and sponsor free weekly BBQs for those experiencing food insecurity. Setting a precedent for the charcoal industry, The Good Charcoal Company prioritizes its mission of providing the "Three Goods: Good Charcoal, Good for the Environment, and Good for the Community."

