IPSY Names Madelaine Petsch as Latest Glam Bag X Celebrity Curator

Riverdale Actress Teams Up With IPSY for the Sixth Edition of Glam Bag X

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IPSY, a BFA (Beauty For All) Industries brand, today announced the launch of Glam Bag X Madelaine Petsch. The sixth edition of IPSY's Glam Bag X features a total of eight full-size products from coveted brands such as Tarte, Iconic London, Saint Jane, and Sunday Riley curated by Madelaine Petsch.

Even with a can't-stop-won't-stop schedule that takes Madelaine from airports and auditions, she always carves out moments for "me time." The actress brings this notion of self-care to life through her edition of the Glam Bag X. This follows the previous, highly-coveted Glam Bag X collaborations from Khloe Kardashian, Huda Kattan, and most recently, Addison Rae.

"For those who know me, they know how important self-care is to me. No matter where my career takes me, my beauty routine comes with me," said Madelaine Petsch. "I am so excited to partner with IPSY to share many of the products that I use to look after my skin while on the go, and those that help me get glam before filming or attending award shows (I like to do my own makeup!). Eating plant-based has always been important to me, so I made sure that all products in my Glam Bag X are cruelty-free, and even included some of my favorite vegan products!"

Glam Bag X Madelaine Petsch will contain a total of eight full-size products worth up to $500 for just $55. Five of the products are tailored to individual preferences via IPSY's proprietary machine learning technology, IPSY MATCH, and three can be chosen from a personalized assortment.

"We are so excited to collaborate with Madelaine Petsch on the sixth edition of our Glam Bag X program," said Emine ErSelcuk, SVP of Merchandising at IPSY. "Madelaine has this impeccable blend of wit, humor and self-confidence that just completely draws you in. She is incredibly beloved by our IPSY community and she brought such a wonderfully fresh perspective that made her collection fun and vibrant yet elevated and aspirational."

Glam Bag X is currently available as a quarterly upgrade for Glam Bag and Glam Bag Plus members and ships every three months. The Glam Bag X Madelaine Petsch collection drops on May 1st, and members can reserve their spots for this limited-edition run at ipsy.com/glambagx.

About IPSY

IPSY IS THE PREEMINENT BEAUTY SUBSCRIPTION THAT INSPIRES SELF-EXPRESSION AND STRIVES TO MAKE BEAUTY MORE INCLUSIVE AND WELCOMING TO ALL. IPSY delivers customized Glam Bags leveraging IPSY Match, a proprietary machine learning technology that analyzes hundreds of attributes to delight each member with beauty products fit for their lifestyle. With an avid beauty community and more than 200 million product reviews, IPSY has created the largest beauty discovery platform.

Madelaine Petsch

Can next be seen in the romantic comedy ABOUT FATE, opposite Emma Roberts, as well as the indie film JANE, directed by Sabrina Jaglom. She can be seen in the thriller SIGHTLESS, which hit #1 on Netflix, and recently wrapped season 5 of RIVERDALE, CW'S hottest show on air from Greg Berlanti. Madelaine is a brand ambassador for Biore Skincare and Bliss Cosmetics and has launched two sunglass lines with Prive Revaux, as well as two athleisure lines with Fabletics. Recently, she voiced a character on THE SIMPSONS and shot the Mark Pellington-directed short film NIGHTWALKERS. She can also be seen in Dimension's feature film POLAROID opposite Kathryn Prescott and Katie Stevens. Other past credits include Paramount Pictures SUPER 8 directed by JJ Abrams & produced by Steven Spielberg, as well as The Fine Brother's Millennial Film, F*&% THE PROM opposite Joel Courtney.

