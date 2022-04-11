Majestic Steel Hires New Chief People and Chief Financial Officers

CLEVELAND , April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Majestic Steel USA, Inc. ("Majestic"), a leading steel service center, announced the hire of Susan Mahaffee as Chief People Officer and Tyler Hall as Chief Financial Officer. Their hirings add an impressive wealth of knowledge and experience to the Majestic Steel leadership team.

By carrying a diverse and sizable inventory of prime, flat-rolled coated steel products, Majestic Steel USA offers what you need, when you need it, shipped on-time from a climate-controlled service center. Majestic is ISO 9001:2008 certified and provides a unique, value-driven experience. (PRNewsFoto/Majestic Steel USA) (PRNewsfoto/Majestic Steel USA, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Susan Mahaffee joins Majestic from Mars Incorporated, where she most recently held the role of Global Director of People and Organization. She led a number of transformational initiatives within talent, engagement and organizational design across multiple segments and functions. She holds numerous industry recognized HR certifications and has worked in the field for over 20 years. As Majestic continues to grow, having an experienced leader with a background in successfully growing privately held family businesses will be a valuable asset.

"I am thrilled to join Majestic during an exciting time in its journey," said Susan. "Having worked within similar industries and environments in the past, I'm energized to return to one where I can be out in the field, engaging with our associates and to build upon its industry leading culture."

Tyler Hall brings a strong operational finance background with experience leading global manufacturing and technology businesses across several industries and end markets. He joins Majestic from Advanced Energy, where he most recently served as the Vice President of Global Strategic Finance, overseeing the global business strategy and operational execution, including management of all related finance personnel. He will bring a strong financial business partnership focus and support all functions within Majestic.

"I am delighted to be joining Majestic during such an exciting time, and look forward to bringing my diverse experiences to the organization as we grow this innovative, agile and high-performing organization together." said Tyler.

"We are pleased to welcome Susan as our CPO and Tyler as our CFO," remarked CEO Todd Leebow. "They further our commitment to finding the best talent from within and outside of steel. I look forward to seeing them contribute to our growth and customer focused culture."

About Majestic Steel USA

Majestic Steel USA, founded in 1979 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is a privately held and family owned distributor and processor of flat-rolled steel. Majestic serves its customers in manufacturing, construction, and distribution from its network of locations throughout North America. Majestic is a leader in the domestic steel industry with a vision of innovation. Majestic believes steel is critical to American industry and the economy, and continues to supply quality products and the best customer experience.

For more information on Majestic, visit https://www.majesticsteel.com/

For press inquiries, contact Jamie Reutershan jreutershan@majesticsteel.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Majestic Steel USA