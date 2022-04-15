Apocalyptic Apes: Bringing Web 2.0 to Web 3.0 One NFT at a Time

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The non-fungible token (NFT) market is changing the way some big companies and major products get exposure. And, Apocalyptic Apes is a unique collection of 8,800 post-apocalypse themed chimp NFTs on the Ethereum platform. They're available on the company's website, and OpenSea, the world's first and largest NFT marketplace.

As a member of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), Apocalyptic Apes' founder, Bill Starkov, goes by Fity.eth (BAYC #4487). He also holds other BAYC and Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC) numbers. The BAYC is an elite NFT project where hundreds of sports personalities and celebrities such as Madonna and Tom Brady are members.

"NFTs are about community building. It's like a club where like-minded people can exchange ideas and realize new opportunities. We're changing how communities are formed, sustained and operated," Fity.eth says.

Apocalyptic Ape NFTs quickly sell out. They're focused on the planet's future and ape portraits depict what a post-apocalyptic world will look like in an era where food is scarce and the air is difficult to breathe.

Fity.eth's team collaborates and partners with companies such as Golden State Hemp and Other World, Inc. – companies that replace plastics with hemp and other biodegradable material – to build a better and safer world. It also collaborates with CLICK, a brand that's partnered with Mike Tyson's 2.0 spray.

Down the road, Apocalyptic Apes may introduce ApeCoin into its ecosystem. ApeCoin is a utility token empowering a decentralized community building at the forefront of web3.

Fity's apocalyptic collection holders include soccer celebrity, John Terry; American media personality, Paris Hilton; NBA superstar, Michael Carter Williams; and many more.

The Queen Ape collection launches on April 28, 2022.

About Bill Starkov

Born in Odessa, Ukraine, Starkov was raised in Los Angeles. He's provided casting services for hundreds of different media outlets and worked with top international brands. He invests in and builds high end residential and commercial real estate and has used his community build skills to bring a community to apocalyptic apes.

