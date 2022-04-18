CONTINENTAL RESOURCES TO ANNOUNCE FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 4, 2022

Earnings Conference Call Scheduled for Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) (the "Company") plans to announce first quarter 2022 results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company plans to host a conference call to discuss first quarter 2022 results on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT). Those wishing to listen to the conference call may do so via the Company's website at www.CLR.com or by phone:

Time and date: 10:00 a.m. ET, Thursday, May 5, 2022

Dial-in: 1-888-317-6003 Intl. dial-in: 1-412-317-6061 Conference ID: 3358185

A replay of the call will be available for 14 days on the Company's website or by dialing:

Replay number: 1-877-344-7529 Intl. replay: 1-412-317-0088 Conference ID: 8488139

The Company plans to publish a first quarter 2022 summary presentation to its website at www.CLR.com prior to the start of its conference call on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) is a top 10 independent oil producer in the U.S. and a leader in America's energy renaissance. Based in Oklahoma City, Continental is the largest leaseholder and the largest producer in the nation's premier oil field, the Bakken play of North Dakota and Montana. The Company is also the largest producer in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma and has newly acquired positions in the Powder River Basin of Wyoming and Permian Basin of Texas. With a focus on the exploration and production of oil, Continental has unlocked the technology and resources vital to American energy independence and our nation's leadership in the new world oil market. In 2022, the Company will celebrate 55 years of operations. For more information, please visit www.CLR.com.

Investor Contacts: Media Contact: Rory Sabino Kristin Thomas Vice President, Investor Relations Senior Vice President, Public Relations 405-234-9620 405-234-9480 Rory.Sabino@CLR.com Kristin.Thomas@CLR.com



Lucy Spaay

Investor Relations Analyst

405-774-5878

Lucy.Spaay@CLR.com



