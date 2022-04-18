Meteorologist John Morales transitions to a new on-air role to make way for new projects.

Morales plans to focus on the climate crisis and the increasingly severe weather it is producing- including hurricanes- as well as environmental education and advocacy.

MIAMI, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- John Morales announced today that he will shift to a new role at NBC6-TV, Miami. The long-time Chief Meteorologist will now serve as the station's first Hurricane Specialist. Morales will invest newfound time to take on other projects as a weather, climate, and environmental expert, and to volunteer at nonprofits on the frontlines of climate advocacy.

Morales, who is also founder of ClimaData Corp, a boutique commercial weather firm, is the longest-tenured broadcast meteorologist in South Florida. As a broadcast news contributor, he has excelled for decades in hurricane forecasting, guiding audiences through emergencies in his calm and non-alarmist way. John is also a Fellow of the American Meteorological Society (AMS) and was inducted into the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Silver Circle for exceptional and exemplary contributions in broadcasting.

John plans to expand his career to continue serving the community as an expert science communicator and social media influencer specializing in climate change, extreme weather, and the environment. Morales recently joined the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists as an editorial fellow and keynote speaker. As a volunteer and philanthropist, John's efforts include an important leadership role on the board of directors of the CLEO Institute, a nonpartisan organization exclusively dedicated to climate crisis education and advocacy. He will also be more active as a board-Certified Consulting Meteorologist for ClimaData.

"Knowledge and expertise can be leveraged to build trust, but it's authenticity that has earned me the public's allegiance. I am grateful for all those who have put their trust in me over the decades. Now I plan to continue to serve as a credible science communicator, with a focus on environmental education and awareness as well as our expanding climate crisis and the increasingly dangerous weather it is generating. If a hurricane threatens, I still plan to guide folks through the emergency guided by science and without hyperbole," said Mr. Morales.

Morales will still be part of the NBC family in his new role that will start this June at the onset of hurricane season.

