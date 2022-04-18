SCADAfence Expands Partnership with Keysight to Deliver Breach and Attack Simulation to IT-OT Environments

Collaboration offers a new security solution to validate security controls for critical infrastructure using simulations of sophisticated attacks in IT-OT environments in a safe and non-intrusive way.

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SCADAfence, the global leader in cybersecurity for Operational Technology (OT) & Internet of Things (IoT) environments, today announced a partnership with Keysight Technologies , to integrate Keysight's Threat Simulator Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) solution with SCADAfence's advanced OT Security Platform. The integration allows security teams to run simulations of attacks waged against converged information technology and operational technology (IT-OT) networks to enhance their security posture.

With a steady stream of threats from inside and outside OT networks, the risk of falling victim to a security breach has never been higher. To fight back against these rising threats, SCADAfence and Keysight have collaborated on a solution that builds on each company's core strengths. In doing so, both SCADAfence and Keysight help expand the understanding of attacks, detection, and mitigation for both IT and OT.

By implementing advanced breach and attack simulation in IT and OT networks, this new solution will assess and validate the efficacy of security controls currently in place, including all known risk factors, most current attack techniques, and human error.

The new platform will be introduced live during the upcoming S4x22 conference in Miami on April 19-21 by industry veteran Paul Smith. Smith, a pioneer in the field of industrial cyber security and author of Pentesting Industrial Control Systems, is joining SCADAfence in the role of field CTO.

As a result of this collaboration, Keysight customers will be able to expand their breach and attack simulation to OT networks and assets with the SCADAfence Platform . Keysight customers can leverage their existing Keysight visibility components to augment and enhance the Threat Simulator tool's reporting to cover OT as well.

In addition, the SCADAfence platform will provide Keysight's customers with enhanced information into the vulnerability of converged IT-OT networks through continuous assessment of the defensive controls and strategies in place. For example, the Keysight Threat Simulator tool can now simulate attacks from the IT network to the OT network. This helps evaluate the different risks by understanding the OT device type and criticality, and further understanding the attack paths and impact by getting a connections list of the attacked node.

"To ensure a strong defense, organizations need to embrace an offensive approach that employs up-to-date threat intelligence to continuously verify that their enterprise-wide security controls are working as expected and are optimized for maximum protection," said Scott Register, Vice President of Security Solutions at Keysight. "With our latest collaboration with SCADAfence, our customers can run attack simulations originating from IT networks to OT segments within critical infrastructures, validate security controls and ensure they are detecting and preventing attackers from breaching these environments."

"By allowing organizations to simply and continuously simulate attacks within their OT environments, security teams will truly get to understand their security gaps and where they need to remediate," said Elad Ben-Meir, CEO of SCADAfence. Through this partnership with Keysight, we will help more organizations in the industrial sector run simulated OT security scenarios in a way that was not possible until now. Organizations gain a "red team in a box" where they can now gain a more complete understanding of their OT assets, communications, and real network traffic."

