Prime-Line's Make-2-Fit® Products Offer Everything Needed for Professional and DIY Screen and Window Repair

Full Product Line Available to Hardware Distributors & Retail Customers

REDLANDS, Calif., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime-Line's Make-2-Fit® line offers the most comprehensive collection of window and screen repair products, giving professionals or do-it-yourselfers everything needed to tackle any window or screen project. The complete line of Make-2-Fit components, tools, and materials is available exclusively from Prime-Line.

Using Make-2-Fit products, a professional or homeowner can restore a window or screen to like-new functionality at a significantly lower cost than purchasing replacement units. For windows or doors damaged by inclement weather, improper usage, or wear, Make-2-Fit offers frames, screen, spline, latches, and other components to repair the units and restore their original look and performance.

Homeowners can make repairs with minimal investment, especially with our easy-to-use re-screening kits and screen repair patches. Our interactive online catalog makes ordering easy, and instructive online videos demonstrate repair procedures.

For professionals, we have all the components and materials a screen shop needs, including:

Aluminum Screen Frame that you cut to fit for strong framework – and a wide variety of frame corners.

Screen Spline to secure screen material in a frame.

Latches and Clips that hold screens in place in windows or screen doors. A wide variety of these are available to accurately match original equipment.

Glazing Retainer Spline used in window glass repair or replacement to hold glass – single or double pane – firmly in place.

We offer specialized tools such as screen rollers and shears, and jigs and shop fixtures to create a professional repair shop. Materials such as spline and screen cloth are available in quantities large and small to suit users' varied needs.

For additional details and to order Make-2-Fit products, contact Prime-Line Products at 1-800-255-3505, or email customerservice@primeline.net. View and download a full color catalog at https://www.primeline.net/hardware-distributors-catalogs.

About Prime-Line Products

For more than 40 years, Prime-Line Products has been recognized as North America's largest supplier of window and door replacement hardware. Today, the company features thousands of SKUs vital to the maintenance and improvement of residential, commercial, and industrial properties. Headquartered in Redlands, California, Prime-Line is part of GreatStar Tools, U.S.A, a subsidiary of the GreatStar Group of companies.

