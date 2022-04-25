CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind MP Materials Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 25, 2022

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention MP Materials Corp. f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. ("MP Materials") (NYSE: MP) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between May 1, 2020 and February 2, 2022.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in MP Materials, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against MP Materials includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. ("FVAC") had overstated its due diligence efforts and expertise with respect to identifying target companies to acquire; (ii) FVAC performed inadequate due diligence into Legacy MP Materials prior to the business combination, or else ignored significant red flags regarding, inter alia, Legacy MP Materials' management, compliance policies, and Mountain Pass's profitability; (iii) as a result, the Company's future business and financial prospects post-business combination were overstated; (iv) MP Materials engaged in an abusive transfer price manipulation scheme with a related party in the People's Republic of China to artificially inflate the Company's profits; (v) MP Materials' ore at the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility was not economically viable to harvest for rare earth metals; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: April 25, 2022

Aggrieved MP Materials investors only have until April 25, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

View original content:

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong