SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Curis, Inc. - CRIS

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Curis, Inc. ("Curis" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CRIS). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Curis and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 4, 2022, Curis announced "that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has placed a partial clinical hold on the Company's TakeAim Leukemia Phase 1/2a study (NCT04278768)" for "orally-administered emavusertib (CA-4948) as monotherapy and in combination with azacitidine or venetoclax in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS)." According to the Company, "[w]ith the partial hold, the FDA is requesting additional data from the study, including data related to the death of a R/R AML patient who experienced, among several conditions, rhabdomyolysis, which has previously been identified as a dose-limiting toxicity of emavusertib[,]" and that "the FDA is requesting safety, efficacy, and other data, including data related to rhabdomyolysis and the Company's determination of the Recommended Phase 2 Dose for emavusertib in this study." Curis also advised that "[w]hile this partial hold does not affect the TakeAim Lymphoma study (NCT03328078), a Phase 1/2 open-label dose escalating clinical trial investigating emavusertib in patients with B-cell malignancies, the Company has decided to pause enrollment of new patients in that study as well, pending resolution of the partial clinical hold in the TakeAim Leukemia study."

On this news, Curis' stock price fell $0.81 per share, or 33.33%, to close at $1.62 per share on April 4, 2022.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

