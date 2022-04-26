5 Lessons Learned Through Surrogacy: 25 Years of Building Families

CHICAGO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty-five years ago, sitting on her Chicago apartment floor, Nazca Fontes set out to create a company that made it possible for everyone who wanted a family, do so. Today, ConceiveAbilities Surrogacy and Egg Donor Agency leads industry standards and has an earned reputation that families can count on us because of our passion, commitment and expertise. In honor of National Infertility Awareness Week, Nazca has five lessons learned through surrogacy that she keeps with her as she continues to lead surrogacy into the future.

Lesson 1. Modern Family Building Is Evolving and Surrogacy is Leading The Way.

Surrogacy is leading the way in modern family building. Medical advancements like single embryo transfer have led to an understanding that surrogacy is the most successful fertility treatment. In 25 years, the velocity of change and acceptance in surrogacy has been incredible. Socially, American culture has a higher understanding that family is family no matter how it is achieved. And the advent of same sex marriage and the normalization of gay men having children via surrogacy has made a great impact. What was once fringe and unspoken…is now on the table for EVERYONE. The way it should be.

Lesson 2. Surrogates Are Empowered By Their Decision To Help

There have been misconceptions that surrogates are exploited or "in it" for the money. This couldn't be further from what ConceiveAbilities knows to be true, corroborated by the third-party research study they commissioned. Accelerant Research found that surrogates are educated, purpose-driven women who feel a deep calling to help someone become a parent. She is motivated by personal experience of knowing someone who has struggled to build their family. She has done deep research to make sure that becoming a surrogate is right for her and her family and her decision to do so is empowering.

Lesson 3. More Women Than Ever Are Becoming Surrogates

At a time when headlines are reporting surrogate shortages, ConceiveAbilities is proud to report that it is partnering with more qualified surrogates than ever before. Still the demand from intended parents is even higher given the proven success of surrogacy as a path to family-building. ConceiveAbilities has learned once exposed to the surrogacy process, an estimated one million women would seriously consider becoming a surrogate. ConceiveAbilities is empowering these women with the research they need to make their decision with their newly relaunched blog " Everything You Need To Know About Surrogacy ," surrogacy podcast series , and the Surrogacy Learning Center , an online community to connect with others in the surrogacy world.

Lesson 4. The Importance of the Fourth Trimester

Pregnancy and delivery is a labor of love, but it is labor. That is why the Fourth Trimester is so very important. Postpartum care for American women is shockingly below the standard they need and deserve. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommends an increased level of care during the fourth trimester and doctors agree that six weeks is not enough. ConceiveAbilities wholeheartedly rejects the "normal" postpartum care and demands a new normal. Their goal is to empower pregnant women everywhere, especially surrogates and intended parents, to understand and expect the highest standards of fourth trimester care, which is included in their All-In Surrogate Care and Compensation Package.

Lesson 5. Protect What Matters Most

ConceiveAbilities is a full service agency, and that means they have top surrogacy experts in house, including legal resources, insurance specialists, mental health professionals and nurses - even professors - who have set the standard to protect both intended parents and surrogates at every step of the surrogacy process.There are many smaller, inexperienced surrogacy agencies for people to choose from and, unfortunately, that lack of experience can create catastrophic outcomes for everyone striving for a successful surrogacy journey.

ConceiveAbilities' experience allows them to protect what matters most: achieving the dream of bringing home a baby. Nazca and ConceiveAbilities looks forward to continuing to refine its process to deliver the best and most up-to-date surrogacy experience for the next 25 years - and help the tens of thousands of hopeful people that need a professional and highly reliable approach to family building through surrogacy.

Learn more about surrogacy at ConceiveAbilities.com

ConceiveAbilities Surrogacy and Egg Donor Agency is a woman-owned full-service surrogacy agency founded in 1996. Founder Nazca Fontes is a sought-out thought leader as an innovative force in modern family building for twenty-five years.

ConceiveAbilities Surrogacy & Egg Donation Agency is a full-service, woman-owned surrogacy and egg donation agency. Founded by Nazca Fontes, it has been a leading agency in third-party reproduction and has helped build families across the world for 25 years. Learn more about how to find a surrogate or how to become a surrogate or egg donor on www.conceiveabilities.com. (PRNewswire)

