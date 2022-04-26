Empowered Women Invest in Their Partner's Sexual Health

BOZEMAN, Mont., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This Women's Health month, FirmTech celebrates all that it is to be woman: sensitive yet strong, versatile yet authentic, assertive yet kind, courageous yet compassionate and often the "better half" in relationships. As women, we are often the glue which holds our families – and relationships – together and our intimate relationships are no different.

Research has found that nearly 50% of all men will struggle with Erectile Dysfunction (ED) by the age of 50, with rates increasing 10% every decade thereafter. What does this mean for the men we love and our relationships later in life? How do we (the superior communicators) help our partners sustain and enjoy their erectile fitness when the challenge of ED occurs?

Females may often find themselves wrestling with their own insecurities when their partner is unable to get or maintain an erection. He is not unattracted to you, he is simply struggling with a common ailment. The female-led team at FirmTech is here to help. FirmTech Performance Ring and Tech Ring are revolutionary devices, designed to tackle ED head-on: resulting in longer, firmer erections and for many users, more intense orgasms for both partners. Women know how hard it is to get our male counterparts to pay a visit to the physician. FirmTech allows our male partners to start to address their ED without invasive appointments, medications, or fear of stigma. And as a result, female partners can be more satisfied – more frequently.

The expert team at FirmTech includes renowned female urologists. They know that sexual issues affect both partners equally. Additionally, ED is often the effect of other serious health concerns lying below the surface: hypertension, heart disease, prostate cancer, and diabetes, just to name a few. Talking to your partner is not only good for your sex life, it may also save a life. Sixty percent of men who end up in the ER with a heart attack reported that they had noticed signs of ED several years prior1.

Dr. Amy Pearlman, Director of Men's Health Program and Professor of Urology at the University of Iowa says, "sex toys and tools can be game-changers in the bedroom for penis and vagina owners. It's time we normalize the use of these products to optimize performance and pleasure for men and women. Sexual health IS health. None of us need to be sick or broken to want to be and perform better."

Additionally, a vibrant sex life improves brain function, and offers many psychological benefits such as reduced anxiety, better sleep, happier relationships and increased confidence for both people. The time is now to talk about maintaining Erectile Fitness and dealing with Erectile Dysfunction.

FirmTech features a discreet, soft and comfortable erection ring form, making it easy for men (or women) to wrap it on. FirmTech also features state-of-the-art data sensors which transmits directly to your FirmTech app, which can be shared with his physician…and you!

Our rings aren't just for the men. One female partner reported, "what a pleasant surprise. The placement of the sensor box has a dual purpose. The design is creative, thoughtful, and very unselfish."

Ladies: it's our turn to pop the questions and "put a ring on it" – talk to your partner about ED and help them return to peak performance.

To learn more or to order: MyFirmTech.com

1 Daniel Shoskes, MD (Cleveland Clinic)

View original content:

SOURCE FirmTech