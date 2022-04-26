Most Popular Investments for Kids on Onu

Last week's most popular stock, ETF, and crypto buys for children through generational wealth start-up, Onu

SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taking a peek behind the curtain, investment technology platform Onu reveals the top 25 most popular investments bought for children last week through their platform. Following Onu's revolutionary model that empowers communities to drive generational wealth together, friends and family can choose from over 5,000 stocks, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies. Through the use of custodial accounts, Onu helps provide a long-term way to buy and hold investments on a child's behalf.

Last week on Onu the most-traded stock for kids: Disney (DIS), ETF: Vanguard S&P 500 (VOO), and crypto: Dogecoin (DOGE).

"We're excited to see families purchase a diverse set of assets on our platform," shares co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Sloane Sturzenegger. "We believe that by creating more opportunities to diversify portfolios, we can help provide financial empowerment for up-and-coming generations."

Onu tracked the 25 stocks, cryptocurrencies, and ETFs with the highest number of purchases for the week ending April 22, 2022. Looking across different types of assets, the most-traded individual stock was Disney (DIS), ETF was the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) and cryptocurrency was Dogecoin (DOGE). This is not financial advice or a recommendation, but it is a fun look behind the curtain to see what other folks have been buying the kids they love.

About Onu

Founded in 2021, Onu is a new platform that helps families and friends build children's financial futures through investment gifts of stock and cryptocurrency. Onu is a free platform for parents with no monthly fees that makes it quick and easy to create an account for their child and start building a portfolio from 5,000 + stocks and cryptocurrencies. As their investments grow, Onu provides parents and children with educational opportunities for financial literacy while building wealth at the same time.

Onu offers Crypto investing for your child's custodial account through Alpaca Crypto LLC ("Alpaca Crypto"). Alpaca Crypto is not a member of SIPC or FINRA. Cryptocurrencies are not stocks and cryptocurrency investments are not protected by either FDIC or SIPC.

