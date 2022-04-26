Shipfusion Expands Partnership with Shopify, joins Shopify Plus Certified App Program

Leading eCommerce Fulfillment provider Shipfusion Joins other premium SaaS vendors as a new Certified Partner on the Shopify Plus App

CHICAGO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Shipfusion announced its entrance into the Shopify's Certified App Partner program. Shipfusion leads the eCommerce fulfillment industry with its robust custom technology solutions and widespread fulfillment centers across North America. In addition to established distribution centers in Chicago, Los Angeles, and Toronto, Shipfusion recently launched its 250,000+ square foot warehouse in Las Vegas, a growing hub for logistics companies in North America. All facilities are operated by Shipfusion and powered by its proprietary warehouse management systems.

"We are excited to join the great group of companies on the Certified App program and to deepen our relationship with Shopify," says Brandon Luft, Shipfusion's CEO and Co-Founder. "Joining this program will allow us to service even more Shopify plus clients and give them a world-class fulfillment experience through our software platform and within our expanding warehouse network!

"The Shopify Plus Certified App program is designed to meet the advanced requirements of the world's fastest-growing brands," said Mark Bergen, GM Revenue. "We're happy to welcome Shipfusion to the program, bringing their insight and experience in eCommerce Fulfillment to the Plus merchant community."

The Shopify Plus Certified App program is a group of industry-leading apps that solve the complex challenges unique to Shopify Plus merchants. Shopify Plus Certified Apps are fully vetted and provide a level of product quality, service, performance, privacy, and support that meets Shopify's high standards.

Solve a niche problem for merchants

Shopify's Plus App requirements Meet

All Shopify Plus Certified App Partners must have a 99.9% uptime service level objective

All Shopify Plus Certified App Partners must establish and maintain app rating of greater than 4.0 after reaching 10 reviews

Learn more about how Shipfusion's Shopify Plus app benefits merchants and their customers here .

About Shipfusion : Shipfusion gives brands the best tools possible for building a successful eCommerce operation. Their fully managed and operated warehouses, expert inventory management, and powerful real-time technology lets businesses focus on fast growth without the stress.

'Shipfusion combines flexible, reliable fulfillment with powerful, real-time technology. With warehouses located across the US and Canada to support eCommerce businesses.'

View original content:

SOURCE Shipfusion