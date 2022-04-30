Goldfish Swim School Splashes into National Water Safety Month with 2nd Annual 'Safer Swimmer Pledge'

Leading Swim School, Olympic Gold Medalist, World Champion, Speedo USA & Renowned Pediatrician Come Together to Bring Greater Awareness to Water Safety

TROY, Mich., April 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Water Safety Month, Goldfish Swim School brings together a star-studded team to launch its second annual 'Safer Swimmer Pledge' that reached over 400 million people last year, in an effort to bring greater awareness to water safety and drowning prevention. Throughout the month of May, families are encouraged to take the pledge and promote the importance of parent-child conversations around water safety. Those who take the pledge will be entered to win Safer Swimmer Prize Packs, a year of free swim lessons at Goldfish Swim School and a grand prize all-expenses-paid Safer Swimmer Golden Family Getaway*.

"It was incredible to see last year's response and Safer Swimmer engagement, and with growing support from our partners, we look to build on that momentum and reach even more families with this year's campaign," said Chris McCuiston, CEO and co-founder of Goldfish Swim School. "We're urging families to prioritize water safety as we head into the summer season and with all our 125-plus schools participating, we hope to double our number of Safer Swimmer pledges as we aim to make an even greater impact."

Supporting this year's campaign are brand ambassadors including World Champion Swimmer & Olympic Gold Medalist Ryan Murphy , Four-Time Olympic Swimming Medalist & First African American World Record Holder Cullen Jones , who is also the Senior Manager of Sports Marketing and Philanthropy at Speedo USA , and Goldfish Swim School's official pediatrician Dr. Molly O'Shea of Birmingham Pediatrics + Wellness Center . Together, this rockstar lineup is poised to make incredible strides with Goldfish Swim School in securing even more pledges to help combat the childhood drowning epidemic and make a real impact in communities across North America.

"With a passion for swimming and water safety, and as a near-childhood drowning victim myself , I've made it my life's mission to help combat the drowning epidemic," said Jones, who recently penned an open letter in USA Today about the importance of swim lessons as a life-saving skill that is inclusive for all. "With this campaign, it's our hope that more and more families will prioritize water safety and the value of swim lessons to help kids feel comfortable in and around the water, while also giving parents peace of mind at the pool or beach," added Murphy, who is currently training for the 2022 World Aquatics Championships.

By visiting the Safer Swimmer Pledge landing page or picking up a pledge at a local Goldfish Swim School, families can sign to join the cause in promoting and prioritizing water safety, while also accessing at-home water safety tools and activities. Once families have taken the pledge online, they will also receive a promo code for 25% off any Speedo USA purchase, with 10% of that purchase also donated to the USA Swimming Foundation.

Goldfish Swim School is also donating $1 for each virtual pledge to the USA Swimming Foundation , the philanthropic arm of USA Swimming, which supports swim lesson providers with resources, materials and grant funding to allow the opportunity for every child across the country to learn to swim. Goldfish Swim School has donated over $230,000 to the Foundation, inching closer toward its goal of $1 million over the next several years.

Throughout the campaign, Goldfish Swim School will be announcing various pledge prizes on social media , along with the grand prize winner of the Safer Swimmer Golden Family Getaway. The winning family will be contacted directly to coordinate details. Whether it be Disney World, a Caribbean getaway or water park destination, Goldfish Swim School will commit $5,000 to the family's getaway where they'll have the opportunity to show off their Safer Swimmer skills.

"Your Safer Summer starts now! It is so important to promote family conversations about water safety, drowning prevention and the value of swim lessons, because they have the ability to reduce the risk of childhood drowning by 88%, " said Dr. Molly O'Shea. "Sadly, drowning remains the number one cause of injury-related death among children ages 1-4, taking the lives of three children in the United States every day. Take the pledge, join us in creating a powerful force making big waves in water safety awareness and set your family on the path to a safer summer ahead."

The Safer Swimmer Pledge draws on Goldfish Swim School's core value of creating a Golden Experience. Founders, Jenny and Chris McCuiston, wanted to create an experience that offered more than the average swimming lesson. With a lot of hard work, they've been able to raise the brand to the height of national recognition and, most importantly, create a safe, fun and stimulating environment for kids to grow in and enjoy. The Safer Swimmer Pledge echoes just that, as being a Safer Swimmer is truly Golden.

When families take the pledge, they are gaining a Golden Experience in confidence, play, growth and self-esteem. The Safer Swimmer Pledge helps parents and kids feel more confident in and around the water, promotes more play, creates an opportunity for kids to learn and grow in new ways and fosters healthy self-esteem as kids choose to take the pledge alongside their parents and peers.

To take the Safer Swimmer Pledge, please visit goldfishswimschool.com/saferswimmerpledge .

For more information on Goldfish Swim School, please visit https://www.goldfishswimschool.com/ .

*See contest landing page for official rules and restrictions.

About Goldfish Swim School

Founded by husband and wife team Chris and Jenny McCuiston, Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children ages four months to 12 years. Classes are offered by specially trained instructors in a safe, child-friendly and fun environment using their research-based philosophy called The Science of SwimPlay®. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, Goldfish Swim School was established in Birmingham, Michigan in 2006, and opened its first franchise location in 2009. Recently, the brand was recognized by Entrepreneur in its Franchise 500® ranking, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious List, and Inc. Magazine's Top 5000. Goldfish Swim School is currently in the process of expanding franchise opportunities throughout North America, with more than 125 schools open, and an additional 110+ in development in more than 30 states and Canada.

