Harte Hanks Announces Date for First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

Company to Report Q1 2022 Results on May 12, 2022

CHELMSFORD, Mass., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harte Hanks, Inc. (Nasdaq: HHS), a leading global customer experience company, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 after the market closes on Thursday, May 12, 2022 and host a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its results.

Interested parties may access the webcast at https://investors.hartehanks.com/events or may access the conference call by dialing in the United States (844) 369-8770 or internationally (862) 298-0840.

A replay of the call can also be accessed via phone through May 26, 2022, by dialing (877) 481-4010 from the U.S., or (919) 882-2331 from outside the U.S. The conference call replay passcode is 45439.

About Harte Hanks

Harte Hanks (Nasdaq: HHS) is a leading global customer experience company whose mission is to partner with clients to provide them with CX strategy, data-driven analytics and actionable insights combined with seamless program execution to better understand, attract, and engage their customers.

Using its unparalleled resources and award-winning talent in the areas of Customer Care, Fulfillment and Logistics, and Marketing Services, Harte Hanks has a proven track record of driving results for some of the world's premier brands including Bank of America, GlaxoSmithKline, Unilever, Pfizer, HBOMax, Volvo, Ford, FedEx, Midea, Sony, and IBM among others. Headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, Harte Hanks has over 2,500 employees in offices across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

For more information visit hartehanks.com

