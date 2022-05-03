Alcami Partners with Civica Rx in Multi-Year Agreement

WILMINGTON, N.C., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcami, a leading United States-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced today that it is partnering with Civica Inc. (Civica Rx), a nonprofit pharmaceutical company focused on ensuring quality generic medicines are accessible and affordable to everyone. With the execution of this agreement, Alcami will provide analytical support for products to be manufactured at Civica's 140,000 square-foot sterile injectable manufacturing facility in Petersburg, Virginia.

"We are proud to support Civica and the important work they are doing to ensure the supply of high-quality generic medicines in the United States," said Timothy Compton, Chief Business Officer of Alcami.

Alcami's network of laboratories across the United States will support Civica's program with method establishment, validation, release, and stability for excipients, drug substances, and drug products, in addition to formulation development support.

"The support we have been engaged to provide is a testament to our broad capabilities, technical expertise, and ability to collaborate with customers to deliver high-quality results consistently," added Mr. Compton.

"Alcami will provide testing services for products developed and manufactured for and at our Civica Petersburg manufacturing facility," said Martin VanTrieste, President and CEO of Civica Rx. "Our partnership further strengthens our United States supply chain and supports our mission to make quality medicines accessible and affordable to everyone."

About Alcami:

Alcami is a contract development and manufacturing organization headquartered in North Carolina with over 40 years of experience advancing products through every stage of the development lifecycle. Leveraging 675,000 ft² across five US-based scientific campuses, Alcami serves pharmaceutical and biotech companies of all sizes providing customizable and innovative solutions for analytical development, clinical to commercial sterile and oral solid manufacturing, packaging, microbiology, cGMP biostorage, environmental monitoring, and pharmaceutical support services. Alcami's private equity ownership includes Madison Dearborn Partners and Ampersand Capital Partners. For more information, please visit alcaminow.com and masy.com .

