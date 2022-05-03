AliveCor Launches KardiaComplete to Help Reduce the Rising Health and Economic Costs of Heart Disease

Pairs proven AI-driven remote personal monitoring solutions with easy-to-access services and virtual cardiologist visits to help improve outcomes and reduce cost of care

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AliveCor , the leading innovator in FDA-cleared personal electrocardiogram (ECG) technology, today announced the launch of KardiaComplete, a comprehensive heart health enterprise solution designed to drive improved health outcomes and reduce the cost of cardiac care. The service will be available to people diagnosed with hypertension and arrhythmias, like atrial fibrillation, through their self-insured employers, health insurance plans and health systems.

KardiaComplete also addresses the urgent need to democratize heart care as the United States faces a significant cardiologist shortage.1 By leveraging data from best-in-class cardiac monitoring solutions – AliveCor's KardiaMobile 6L, the #1 doctor-recommended personal ECG, and Omron's Evolv, the #1 doctor and pharmacist-recommended blood pressure cuff – KardiaComplete meets people's need for coaching and care in the moments that matter.

"KardiaComplete goes beyond short-term monitoring and education to offer payers and employers a more robust solution to manage patient care and drive lasting results," said Priya Abani, Chief Executive Officer, AliveCor. "We have brought our deep heritage in AI and user-friendly devices and services to invent a single virtual disease management program that can augment existing programs and streamline patient care."

Fueled by AliveCor's AI-powered connected devices and services, KardiaComplete's specialized live and digital heart health coaching helps address these conditions by offering lifestyle management tools that promote heart-healthy diet, movement, stress management and healthy sleep. In addition, a nationwide affiliated cardiologist care team co-manages patients with their primary care physicians utilizing evidence-based medication recommendations to help improve clinical outcomes.

KardiaComplete also offers support from a virtual assistant and personalized analyses of heart data to empower people living with heart conditions to better manage their health. Together, these features are designed to improve patient outcomes and reduce spending. In a modeled claims analysis of eligible commercial health plan members with hypertension and/or atrial fibrillation, KardiaComplete saved an estimated $160 per enrollee per month after one year by saving on acute events and disease progression.2

"Reducing the cost of heart care requires not only addressing established disease but also reducing the risk of disease progression that can lead to even greater downstream economic impacts," said Archana Dubey, MD, Chief Clinical Officer, AliveCor. "By making it easier for people to take positive steps earlier in their journey, KardiaComplete aims to help those with early disease prevent further disease progression, and those with established disease to contain cardiovascular damage that can lead to stroke, congestive heart failure and other serious conditions."

AliveCor plans to expand its future KardiaComplete offerings to people living with other serious heart conditions, such as heart failure and coronary artery disease.

About KardiaMobile 6L

KardiaMobile 6L is the first and only six-lead personal ECG device cleared by the FDA. It detects more arrhythmias than any other personal ECG device. KardiaMobile 6L provides instant detection of Atrial Fibrillation, Bradycardia, Tachycardia, Sinus Rhythm with Supraventricular Ectopy, Sinus Rhythm with Premature Ventricular Contractions, Sinus Rhythm with Wide QRS and Normal Heart Rhythm in an ECG.

About AliveCor

AliveCor, Inc. is transforming cardiological care using deep learning. The FDA-cleared KardiaMobile device is the most clinically-validated personal ECG solution in the world. KardiaMobile 6L provides instant detection of Atrial Fibrillation, Bradycardia, Tachycardia, Sinus Rhythm with Supraventricular Ectopy, Sinus Rhythm with Premature Ventricular Contractions, Sinus Rhythm with Wide QRS, and Normal Sinus Rhythm in an ECG. Kardia is the first AI-enabled platform to aid patients and clinicians in the efficient detection of atrial fibrillation, the most common arrhythmia and one associated with a highly-elevated risk of stroke. AliveCor's enterprise platform allows third-party providers to manage their patients' and customers' heart conditions simply using state-of-the-art tools that provide easy front-end and back-end integration to AliveCor technologies. AliveCor protects its customers with stringent data security and compliance practices , achieving HIPAA compliance and SOC2 Type 1 and Type 2 attestations. AliveCor is a privately-held company headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. "Consumer" or "Personal" ECGs are ECG devices available for direct sale to consumers. For more information, visit alivecor.com .

