DispatchHealth and TMC Health Announce Partnership to Expand In-Home Care in Tucson

DENVER and TUCSON, Ariz., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TMC Health and DispatchHealth, the nation's first comprehensive in-home medical care provider, today announced its partnership to bring patients same-day, in-home medical care. The partnership is designed to improve access to care and reduce the total cost of care for patients throughout Tucson, Arizona.

DispatchHealth Logo (PRNewsfoto/DispatchHealth) (PRNewswire)

The partnership is designed to improve access to care and reduce the total cost of care for patients throughout Tucson .

Patients can request DispatchHealth's acute medical care for a wide range of injuries and illnesses, including viral infections, COPD exacerbations, congestive heart failure and more. To request care, patients can call or visit DispatchHealth.com or TMC Health, no referral is needed. Once requested, an emergency care-trained DispatchHealth medical team arrives at the patient's home equipped with the necessary tools and treatments to treat the patient in the home, including on-site diagnostics and a CLIA (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Act)-certified lab. DispatchHealth is open seven days a week, 365 days a year, including holidays.

"Since Tucson Medical Center opened over 75 years ago, we've consistently searched for the best ways to serve our patients and the community," said Judy Rich, president and CEO of TMC Health. "Our partnership with DispatchHealth is part of our You First vision – bringing exceptional health care with compassion closer to where our patients need us to be."

In addition to the on-demand, in-home medical care, the DispatchHealth and TMC Health partnership will work to identify high-risk patients for proactive in-home care 24-72 hours post-discharge from an acute care hospital stay. This service, known as DispatchHealth Bridge Care, helps identify gaps in care and bridge the patient back to their primary care physician or specialist in the community.

"Over the past two years, the healthcare industry has seen that patients' care needs are rapidly evolving. DispatchHealth's value-based care approach and partnerships empowers health systems like TMC Health to go beyond traditional care settings and extend their reach to even more patients," said Dr. Mark Prather, CEO and co-founder of DispatchHealth. "We are pleased to partner with TMC Health to increase the focus on effective, convenient, and affordable care in a patient's home. We look forward to expanding our services throughout Tucson with this partnership."

DispatchHealth's complete platform delivers, provides, and coordinates medical care for patients in their homes. Since launching in Tucson, Arizona in March 2021, DispatchHealth has successfully prevented more than 2,500 patient emergency department visits with its proven in-home care model. The innovative partnership between DispatchHealth and TMC Health brings a combined focus on continuous improvement of patient health outcomes through expanded access to care.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DispatchHealth