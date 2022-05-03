It is Time to Get Proactive About Your Hearing

May is Better Hearing and Speech Month and Beltone, the nation's leading hearing care retailer, is shedding light on the life-changing benefits better hearing can provide

GLENVIEW, Ill., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beltone, the nation's leading hearing care retailer, is celebrating Better Hearing & Speech Month this May by spotlighting the life-changing benefits hearing aids can provide along with vital information regarding the risks associated with untreated hearing loss. It is important to get your hearing checked regularly to make sure you are getting the most out of experiences that really matter at home, work, or with family, and Beltone is here to help you every step of your hearing care journey.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9026451-beltone-may-better-hearing-and-speech-month/

DID YOU KNOW?

Hearing loss is more than not being able to hear well. It affects people of all ages and is associated with other health concerns, including an increased risk of dementia, falls, and depression. Coming to terms with hearing loss can feel overwhelming but ignoring it can make it worse and have a great impact on your family, social, and work life.





4 out of 5 people who would benefit from hearing aids never experience the life-changing benefits they can bring, such as an increased sense of control and independence, improved mood, stronger relationships with loved ones, and better productivity in the workplace.





Beltone's innovative hearing aids include advanced features that provide clarity in sound, connectivity options for easy TV and music streaming, and convenient hands-free calling. Additional features include unique ergonomic and weatherproof designs, best-in-class rechargeability, and are suitable for a range of hearing loss from mild to moderate to severe and profound.









Beltone also recently started carrying Jabra Enhance Plus , a hearing aid in an earbud design, which is a great and affordable option for those with mild-to-moderate hearing loss looking to take the first steps in their hearing care journey.

Getting your hearing checked and being fitted for hearing aids is an easy process. And if you do need a hearing solution, Beltone's experienced team of hearing care professionals will be right beside you to help you on your journey. Check out our video "What to Expect During Your First Beltone Visit" to learn more.

DON'T BE THE LAST TO KNOW

On average, people wait 6 to 7 years before taking action to treat their hearing loss. Changes to our hearing can happen gradually and often we are the last to know. Do not let this happen to you. Take Beltone's free online hearing screening at Beltone.com or schedule a free hearing screening at your local Beltone Hearing Care Center and ask your loved ones to do the same.

About Beltone

Beltone is the nation's leading hearing care retailer and has remained the most trusted hearing care provider for over 80 years as we are committed to providing more than just hearing aids, but also a partner for our patients every step of the way. With over 1,500 Beltone locations nationwide, you can expect this level of personalized service wherever you go. Proudly part of the GN Group, Beltone continues to focus on the needs of our patients through the research and development of innovative new hearing technologies and extensive training and continuing education for our hearing care professionals to allow you to hear what truly matters the most. To learn more, please visit www.beltone.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Beltone